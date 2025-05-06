S-East APC leadership to make party dominant in zone — Uzodimma

Leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the South-East has decided to work together and ensure that the Party dominates political activities in the zone.

The resolution was brought to light in Enugu on Saturday, April 3, 2025, after the consultative meeting of the South East select leaders of the APC.

The Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, who is the Chairman of Progressive Governors Forum and also Chairman of the South East Governors Forum communicated the decisions of the APC leadership to the newsmen after several hours of closed-door deliberations at the Party’s Zonal Secretariat in Enugu.

Uzodimma explained: “We want to encourage our brothers and sisters, even those in political offices that are not members of APC to see the reason for the interest of Ndigbo and South East as a zone to join APC that is the ruling political Party.”

He drew inference from other geo-political zones, where sitting governors are now joining the APC.

Governor Uzodimma, flanked by his brother Governor from Ebonyi, Francis Nwifuru, APC Deputy National Chairman South, Emma Eneukwu, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Uche Nnaji, among others, maintained that “it is by joining the ruling Party that the South East zone will be very close to the corridors of power and the Federal Government.”

Governor Uzodimma further noted that the Party’s leadership in the South East has decided to be part of the national politics to end the marginalisation of the zone at the sharing of the gains and affairs of the national government, hence, “the resolve to see APC as a family, to tolerate one another’s shortcomings and work as a cohesive team.”

The meeting was attended by several notable APC figures from the South East like former Senator President, Sen. Anyim Pius Anyim; Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Mrs. Nkiruka Onyejeocha; former Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly/Board member of the South East Development Commission, . Stanley Ohajuruka; Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Chike Olemgbe; the November 2025 Anambra State APC governorship candidate, Nicholas Ukachukwu; all APC state chairmen from the South East; several National Assembly members, other national officers of the Party from the region, among others.