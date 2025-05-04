Ruth Kadiri opens up on how YouTube became her ‘goldmine’

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Ruth Kadiri, often referred to as the queen of YouTube in the Nigerian film industry, shared the story behind her rise to success on the platform at the WithChudeLive talk concert held last Sunday at The Palms, Lekki, Lagos.

In an insightful conversation, Kadiri revealed how she stumbled upon the potential of YouTube. “I didn’t even know YouTube was a goldmine. When I traveled, I noticed that was the platform a lot of people were watching — music and all that. So I asked myself, if there is a crowd here, why is nobody feeding it? And that’s how it started,” she said.

The actress also addressed how she deals with criticism, particularly on social media. “I really don’t care, I feel like I am so self-sufficient. And I feel like whatever you feel is your problem. I am not saying it in a disrespectful way, I am just okay. One doesn’t have to figure that out; if one does that, one won’t even be where one is,” Kadiri explained.

Her journey exemplifies resilience and independence, as she continues to thrive in the competitive world of Nollywood.