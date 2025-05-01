‘Respect the currency,’ E-Money tells Nigerians after EFCC arrest

Nigerian businessman and socialite Emeka Okonkwo, popularly known as E-Money, has urged Nigerians to stop spraying the Naira or any other currency at parties, warning that the practice constitutes currency abuse and is punishable by law.

In a post shared via Instagram on Thursday, E-Money cited the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC) directive against spraying money at celebrations, describing it as currency abuse.

He wrote: “Let’s celebrate responsibly and avoid fines. Respect our currency!”

“If you must give money at a party, make sure you put it in a basket, bowl, or box in front of the person. Don’t drop any currency on the floor. This is advised by the EFCC. Ignorance is not going to be an excuse. Let us be aware and abide by the rules, since it’s the law of the land.”

The statement comes just days after he was arrested and questioned by the EFCC over alleged abuse of the Naira and U.S. Dollar during public events.