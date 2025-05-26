Reps withdraw compulsory voting bill after public outcry

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Abbas Tajudeen, has withdrawn a bill seeking to make voting mandatory for all eligible Nigerians.

The bill, co-sponsored with Hon. Daniel Asama Ago, aimed to amend the Electoral Act 2022 to enforce compulsory voting as a means of deepening democratic participation.

In a statement issued Monday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, the Speaker said the decision followed “extensive consultations with a broad spectrum of stakeholders” across the country.

“From the outset, the bill was introduced with the best of intentions—to bolster civic engagement and strengthen our democracy by encouraging higher voter turnout,” the statement read.

The bill had earlier passed second reading on the floor of the House on March 21, 2024, sparking widespread debate among lawmakers, civil society organisations, and the general public.

While proponents argued it would significantly increase voter turnout, critics raised concerns about its implications on individual rights and the feasibility of enforcing such a law in Nigeria’s diverse electoral landscape.

Citing global examples, the speaker noted that compulsory voting has helped sustain participation rates above 90 per cent in countries such as Australia, Belgium, and Brazil, with similar practices adopted in Argentina and Singapore. However, he emphasised that Nigeria must pursue democratic reforms that reflect its unique context and public sentiment.

“Lawmaking is ultimately about the people it serves, and any reform must respect individual freedoms,” Speaker Abbas stated.

Rather than compel citizens to vote, he expressed commitment to exploring alternative, non-coercive measures that incentivise participation, especially among young and first-time voters.

“This withdrawal will allow time for further dialogue on how best to cultivate a culture of voluntary participation that honours both our democratic ideals and the rights of our citizens,” the statement concluded.

The bill had drawn a mix of reactions from Nigerians who called for sustained efforts to address the root causes of voter apathy, including electoral violence, lack of trust in the system, and logistical challenges on election days.