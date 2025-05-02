Reps C’ttee summon Benue, Zamfara govs, lawmakers

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives committee on Public Petitions has summoned the Governors of Zamfara and Benue states along with the leadership of their Houses of Assembly to appear before them on Thursday, May 8, to explain why their functions should not be taken over by the House of Representatives.

This is a sequel to a petition written by a civil rights organisation, Guardians of Democracy and Rule of Law, urging the House to take over the functions of the two Houses of Assembly.

According to a statement by the Head of Media to the chairman of the committee, Chooks Oko, the summonses were personally signed by Committee Chairman Mike Etaba, who noted that the invited parties are already aware of the facts of the case.

“Ours is to ensure that the rule of law is upheld at all times. The parties have a wonderful opportunity to state their cases clearly so that Nigerians can know what is going on. Anarchy would never be given any space in our polity,” Etaba maintained.

The summons partly reads: “National Assembly, House of Representatives Committee on Public Petition No. 638 of 2025 Guardians of Democracy and Rule of Law (Petitioner).

“Urgent need for the House of Representatives to take over the functions of the Benue State House of Assembly and the Zamfara State House of Assembly and the Speaker and Leadership of the House (Respondent), Zamfara State House of Assembly, Gusau, Zamfara State.

“Summons/Hearing Notice to: The Hon. Speaker and Leadership of the House (Respondents) Whereas the above-named petition is now pending before this committee, and the particulars of the petition aforesaid are already within your knowledge, and whereas the petition has been assigned to be heard by the committee for determination.

“YOU ARE HEREBY required to note Sections 88 and 89 (C) of our constitution (as amended) and/or so soon thereafter as the Committee shall appear in person before this Committee on Thursday, 8th day of May, 2025 and/or so soon thereafter as the Committee shall direct.”