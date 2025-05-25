Reprieve as Okpebholo approves remedial works on Auchi-Igarra-Ibillo Federal Road

Okpebholo

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – REPRIEVE seems to be on the way for the people of Akoko-Edo local government area who have been victims of serial kidnappings because of bad roads as Governor Monday Okpebholo has approved reconstruction work in identified 45 bad spots along the Auchi-Igarra-Ibillo road that connects parts of Kogi and Ondo states.

This is coming barely five days after youths from Igarra protested the poor state of the road which they said had encouraged insecurity, particularly kidnapping and also demanded for the establishment of a military base in the area.

A press statement by Governor Okpebhpolo’s Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua said the decision of the governor was part of moves to revive economic activities in towns and villages within Akoko Edo Local Government Area.

He said the approval is coming just after the State Government has completed the construction of the Ikiran-Oke – Ikakhumoh road, also in the area.

Part of the statement reads that “The Auchi-Igara-Ibillo road is one of the many deplorable Federal roads in Edo State being rehabilitated by Governor Monday Okpebholo-led administration.

“The road connecting many communities in Akoko Edo Local Government to the rest of the State also serves as a link between Kogi and Ondo States. It serves as a major route for vehicles plying Lagos from Abuja.

“Residents of the Area known for quarry business, as well as processing of Cassava, decried the difficulty they face in transporting their goods to the markets.”

He said the contractor handling the project, Mr. Bajwa Hammed, after a preliminary tour of the road, assured Akoko Edo people that all failed sections will be completely rehabilitated to meet maximum standard.

He quoted him as saying that “There are a lot of points that have failed on this road, which need to be done quickly for the safe passage of the people and vehicles. I know the standard the governor wants, and we will deliver on it.”