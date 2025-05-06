Rep Whingan builds on Badagry’s educational legacy with new school projects

By Esther Onyegbula

In a significant push to revive and strengthen education in Badagry, the member representing Badagry Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Prince Sesi Whingan, on Monday inaugurated multiple school projects and launched free school ride buses aimed at improving learning conditions and access for students in the area.

The most impactful initiative was the unveiling of two “Badagry Free School Ride Buses”, designed to ensure safe and reliable transportation for pupils and students across the constituency. This move comes as a direct response to concerns over the safety and welfare of schoolchildren, many of whom trek long distances to school daily.

During the inauguration ceremony held in Badagry, Whingan emphasized that his interventions are rooted in the historical significance of education in the region, which was the birthplace of Western education in Nigeria.

According to Whingan, “Badagry holds a special place in Nigeria’s educational journey. This is where it all began in 1842 with the Wesleyan Methodist Church. Today, we’re building on that legacy by investing in the future of our children.”

The lawmaker commissioned blocks of new classrooms, including a 6-classroom block at Mowo Community Secondary School and a 4-classroom block at Anglican Primary School, Gbanko. He also flagged off the renovation of a block of 6 classrooms at St. Leo’s Primary School, Ikoga, and the rehabilitation of 14 toilet units at Ansar-Ud-Deen Junior Grammar School, ensuring that facilities meet basic standards for hygiene and learning.

In addition to infrastructure, Whingan distributed a wide range of educational materials: 2,000 pairs of school sandals, learning kits including Maths sets, calculators, and exercise books, whiteboards and markers for teachers, portable stainless lunchboxes for staff, and furniture, blackboards, crayons, dusters, and other essentials for classrooms.

These efforts are aimed at reducing the financial burden on families while enhancing the quality of education.

Representing the Lagos State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Dauda Hassan, Tutor-General/Permanent Secretary, lauded the initiative, saying, “These buses will ease the burden on our children. They deserve to learn in comfort and safety.”

Speaking on the projects, Chairman of the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB), Dr. Hakeem Shittu, praised the initiative as a major investment in educational empowerment.

“What Hon. Whingan has done today are seeds of opportunity. We commend him and Governor Sanwo-Olu for prioritizing education.”

Education Secretary of Badagry LGA, Alhaja Modinat Adebayo, added that the facilities will improve academic performance, especially for students who previously lacked basic resources.

Also speaking, Emmanuel Ayeni, a student of Mowo Junior Secondary School, expressed gratitude, assuring the lawmaker of their commitment to excellence in their studies.

The event drew a large crowd including traditional rulers, APC leaders, teachers, students, and other political office holders from Lagos, signifying broad community support for the initiative.