Release VeryDarkMan now, protesters chant at GTBank Headquarters Abuja

By Nwafor Sunday

Protesters on Monday besieged the headquarters of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) in Abuja, demanding the immediate release of popular social media activist Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan (VDM).

Chanting slogans and waving placards with inscriptions such as “#FreeVDM,” “Activism is not a sin,” “VDM is the masses’ liberator,” and “VDM has committed no offence,” the demonstrators accused authorities of targeting the influencer for his outspoken activism.

Some protesters were seen protesting in a moving vehicle, chanting FreeVDM in Abuja streets.

VeryDarkMan was recently arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over allegations of cyberstalking.

His arrest has since sparked a wave of online backlash, with critics alleging a politically motivated attempt to silence dissenting voices.

According to his legal representative, Deji Adeyanju, the activist was ambushed and arrested by EFCC operatives within the GTBank premises, a claim that has fueled speculation about the bank’s possible complicity.

GTBank, however, denied any involvement in the arrest, releasing CCTV footage to refute the allegations. In a public statement, the bank clarified that VeryDarkMan was not arrested on its premises, and called for a transparent investigation into the matter.

The controversy continues to unfold amid growing calls from human rights groups and social media users for greater protection of free speech and civil liberties in Nigeria.