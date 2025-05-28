Reject Tinubu’s $24bn loan request, SERAP tells NASS

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on the National Assembly to reject President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s request to borrow $24 billion, warning that the proposed loan would significantly worsen Nigeria’s debt crisis.

In a statement posted on its official X account, the advocacy group said the new borrowing plan would raise Nigeria’s total debt stock to an estimated N183 trillion — a level it described as “clearly not sustainable and not in the public interest.”



“The National Assembly must immediately refuse to approve the Tinubu administration’s request to borrow $24bn,” SERAP said. “The growing national debt is not sustainable and not in the public interest.”

BREAKING: The National Assembly must immediately refuse to approve the Tinubu administration's request to borrow $24bn, which is expected to increase Nigeria’s debt to N183tn. The growing national debt is clearly not sustainable, and not in the public interest.@nassnigeria — SERAP (@SERAPNigeria) May 28, 2025

The organisation expressed concern that the burden of debt servicing was already consuming a substantial portion of government revenue and not sustainable.

Vanguard earlier reported that Nigeria’s total public debt is projected to exceed N180 trillion, following President Bola Tinubu’s fresh request to the National Assembly for approval to secure additional external and domestic loans amounting to N34.15 trillion.

In separate letters addressed to both chambers of the National Assembly, President Tinubu is seeking approval for an external borrowing plan of over $21.5 billion, equivalent to N33.39 trillion at the official exchange rate of N1,590 per dollar. He also requested the approval of a domestic bond issuance of N757.9 billion to offset outstanding pension liabilities.

The president said the 2025–2026 borrowing plan covers critical sectors such as infrastructure, health, agriculture, education, water supply, security, and employment generation, and is intended to cushion the economic impact of the fuel subsidy removal.

According to Tinubu, the loan package includes $21.5 billion, €2.19 billion, and 15 billion Japanese Yen, along with a €65 million grant. He assured lawmakers that the funds will be deployed toward nationwide development projects across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with a focus on rail, healthcare, and poverty alleviation.

On pensions, the president said the proposed bond issuance aims to settle backlogs under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), citing years of non-compliance due to revenue constraints. The plan, he explained, has received Federal Executive Council (FEC) approval and is expected to boost retirees’ welfare, restore confidence in the pension system, and inject liquidity into the economy.

Nigeria’s public debt has grown significantly in recent years, rising by 48.6% in 2024 to N144.66 trillion, up from N97.34 trillion in 2023, with the Federal Government responsible for 95% of the total.