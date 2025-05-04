Professor Sonni Tyoden, former Plateau deputy governor, dies at 74

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Former Deputy Governor of Plateau State, Professor Sonni Tyoden, has passed away at the age of 74.

A renowned academic and former Vice Chancellor of the University of Jos, Professor Tyoden served as Deputy Governor under former Governor Simon Lalong from 2015 to 2023 during the administration of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Born on September 22, 1950, in Pushit District, Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, he was a Professor of Political Science known for his contributions to academia and public service.

Reacting to his death, former Governor Simon Lalong expressed deep sorrow, describing the late professor as a close confidant. In a statement issued in Jos on Sunday and signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Makut Macham, Lalong said he led some former cabinet members on a condolence visit to the deceased’s residence in Rayfield, Jos.

He described Tyoden as “a trusted political ally, confidant, teacher, and mentor,” who served the state with dedication during the APC Rescue Administration.

“Professor Tyoden brought significant stability, wisdom, and experience to the government and worked tirelessly to ensure its success during the eight-year tenure,” Lalong stated. “He left indelible footprints in the sands of time, having served the nation in various capacities, including as Vice Chancellor of the University of Jos, where he transformed the institution.”

Lalong also highlighted Tyoden’s accomplishments in academia, noting that he was not only a distinguished scholar in teaching and research but also a mentor to many students who have gone on to excel in their careers.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of Professor Tyoden’s soul and offered condolences to his wife, Mrs. Abigail Tyoden, their children, and the entire family.