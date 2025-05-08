Prof Abdulkadir calls for radical overhaul of laws affecting Maritime and Blue Economy in Nigeria

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

A Professor of Law at the University of Ilorin, in Kwara state, Professor AbdulRazaq Owolabi AbdulKadir has called for a radical overhaul of Nigeria’s legal landscape affecting Maritime business because shippers and investors have taken advantage of some lacunae in the legal framework.

Professor Abdulkadir of the Department of Private and Property Law said this at the 280th Inaugural lecture of the university titled,”Radicalism, Rascality and Resentment in the Ebb of Marine and Blue Economy”he delivered at the university auditorium, which was overfilled with audience on Thursday.

According to him,”many Shippers and Oil rig owners through display of Rascality have taken advantage of this lacuna in the cabotage Act to avoid or run away from payment of revenue due to the country, and this is contrary to the universal practice whereby oil rigs have been considered to be vessels.”

He also advocated for the designation of a Special Court for Shipping cases,” since the NIMASA lacks the capacity and facilities to keep and maintain seized ships, which in turn affects their productive capacity.”

Prof Abdulkadir, during the lecture, further called for amendment of Cabotage Act 2003, stressing that”there’s a need to make amendments to the provision of sections 2 and 22(5)(m)of the Cabotage Act 2003 to specifically include Oil Drilling Rig for the purpose of paying 2% surcharge.This is because shippers and investors have been taking advantage of this lacuna in the Act.”

He also called for the Enforcement of Maritime Security by Military Personnel, stressing that “enforcement by military personnel by states against another state must secure the approval of the United Nations Security Council. Enforcement action in the maritime domain without authorisation of the UN Security Council threatens the core of the international security architecture.”

The Professor of Law went further to call for the Reorientation of the Nigerian Armed Personnel, stressing that,”there’s the need for Reorientation of the Nigerian Armed Personnel, like Marine Police, and Naval Officers to appreciate the onerous responsibility of upholding the integrity and oath of office in discharging their responsibilities.”

He added that,”corruption practices by these personnel are generally responsible for some avoidable importation of arms, ammunition and illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing. The request for 20-30 bags of fish from the vessel owner is a typical example of abuse of office playing out in the maritime domain.”

In order to prevent or reduce radicalism, rascality and resentment in the exploration of Marine and Blue Economy, Prof Abdulkadir advocated for Job creation and skill development, stressing that there’s the need for government to invest in education, training and job creation that will be useful for the exploitation and exploration of the Marine and Blue Economy.

He also listed Infrastructure development, where there’s a need for the government,”to upgrade our ports, jetties and other facilities that can support the growth of Marine and Blue Economy activities.”

Prof Abdulkadir further identified Protection of Cultural Heritage, where he explained the need for the government to preserve and promote the cultural heritage of coastal communities.

He also listed Conflict Resolution Mechanism, where he urged the government to establish and adopt mechanisms that are acceptable and practicable to members of the coastal communities in resolving grievances relating to the Marine and Blue Economy.