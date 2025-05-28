Priscilla Ojo, Juma Jux celebrate love with lavish wedding finale in Tanzania

Nigerian influencer, actress and brand ambassador Priscilla Ojo and her Tanzanian singer husband, Juma Jux, have officially concluded their wedding festivities with a grand celebration in Tanzania.

The couple began their multi-phase wedding journey in February and have since captured hearts with their glamorous, cross-cultural love story. Priscilla recently shared a stunning video on Instagram showcasing their coordinated outfits, accompanied by a heartfelt caption: “Forever with my boo.”

Their union has been nothing short of spectacular. It all started with an intimate wedding introduction in Tanzania, attended by close family and friends. This was followed by a star-studded civil ceremony held on the eve of Valentine’s Day, featuring prominent figures such as Toyin Abraham, Chioma Good Hair, and Enioluwa.

In April, the festivities continued in Nigeria with a vibrant traditional wedding that drew a dazzling array of celebrities and dignitaries. Notable attendees included Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, music legend Chief Ebenezer Obey, and Nollywood stars Mercy Aigbe, Sola Sobowale, Ruth Kadiri, and Femi Adebayo.

Just two days later, the couple exchanged vows once again during a romantic white wedding ceremony on a picturesque beach in Lagos. This event, in contrast, was more private and intimate, adding a serene touch to the whirlwind of festivities.

As their wedding journey concludes with a flourish in Tanzania, Priscilla and Juma Jux continue to inspire fans with their stylish, heartfelt, and star-studded celebration of love.

See video below…