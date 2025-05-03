Port Efficiency: NPCC, London Ports Consultative Council forge strategic partnership

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

To enhance the level of efficiency at Nigerian seaports, the Nigerian Ports Consultative Council (NPCC) is set to forge a strategic partnership with the London Ports Consultative Council.

The Chairman of NPCC, Mr. Bolaji Sunmola, disclosed this at the quarterly meeting of the Council on Wednesday which also featured the inauguration of the NPCC pioneer Board of Trustees (BOT).

Speaking at the meeting in Lagos, Sunmola observed that a delegation of NPCC is set to travel to London to explore and exchange ideas to reform and reposition Nigeria’s maritime sector.

Describing the event’s theme: “Digital Information and Data Management for Sustainable Marine and Blue Economy” as apt, Sunmola remarked that Nigerian seaports are the lifeblood of the nation’s economy.

His words: “Every inefficiency at the port gate ripples across our national productivity. Every delay in customs processing translates to lost revenue. Every misalignment in our regulatory framework weakens investor confidence. But every solution we build-together-brings us one step closer to transforming Nigeria into a regional maritime powerhouse.

“The key lies in collaboration. The NPCC is not a standalone council. We are a bridge between government and the private sector, between ideas and execution, between challenges and real solutions. With the inauguration of our Board of Trustees today, we are reinforcing that bridge with wisdom, experience, and strategic oversight.”

He assured that NPCC will continue to challenge old systems, propose bold ideas, and commit to action.

“What must we do now to make Nigerian ports globally competitive in five years? What can we build together-across ministries, agencies, and businesses-that will outlast us? As our Council continues to grow in responsibility and reach, I am confident that with the backing of our newly inaugurated Board of Trustees and the support of every stakeholder in this room, the financing of the Council will receive a significant boost,” Sunmola stated.

While reeling out some of the highpoints of NPCC activities in the first quarter of 2025, the Vice Chairman of NPCC, Mrs. Jean Chiazor Anishere (SAN), noted that the Council entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) for their reengineering process.

“The new NPCC has been registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) which beefs up its legitimacy and operational integrity. We now have an active and engaging website. We have revamped the NPCC secretariat.

“NPCC entered partnership with the Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN) to improve port efficiency and trainings. We have had strategic engagements with the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce, Nigerian Employer’s Consultative Association (NECA), Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, among others,” Anishere said.

The Learned Silk also noted that NPCC is expanding its network globally with a stand already secured for the next Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) 2025 in Houston, Texas.

The new NPCC Board of Trustees including; former Executive Secretary of Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Barr. Hassan Bello; CEO, Lelook Bags Academy, Chief (Mrs.) Chinwe Ezenwa, Alhaji Muhammed Bambado, Alhaji Abayomi Adigun, Mallam Bello Gwandu, Mr. Bolaji Sunmola and Mrs Jean Chiazor Anishere, SAN, inaugurated by Hon. Justice Folashade Bankole Oki (Rtd).

In his goodwill remarks, the Director General of NECA, Adewale Smatt-Oyerinde, represented by Mr. Thompson Akpabio, the newly inaugurated BoT to lead the NPCC dynasty with a role to leave positive footprints in the port sector.

“No war has ever been resolved on the war fields without people going back to discuss on roundtables. NPCC should lead industry discourse and sponsor bills that will affect the ports positively having taking into consideration the views of labour unions, workers, operators and global best practices,” he said.

Thompson, however, reassured that NECA is ready and willing to work with the NPCC to achieve a more efficient port environment, emphasising remployee/ employer relationships.

A university don, Professor Bamidele Badejo of Lagos State University (LASU) identified critical challenges in marine data management and digital information systems as major setbacks to the growth of Nigeria’s marine and blue economy.

Speaking during his paper presentation, Prof. Bamidele Badejo, emphasized the need for a robust, technology-driven framework to effectively harness the nation’s ocean resources.

“There’s also the issue of data privacy and ownership. Striking a balance between open-access information and protecting proprietary interests or national security concerns continues to be a delicate challenge,” he remarked.

During the panel session, the Customs Area Controller of PTML Command, Comptroller Tenny Daniyan lamented that Nigerians have a high taste of consumption of foreign goods and this affects the need to balance the nation’s consumption with locally produced goods.

The event was graced by several eminent personalities including the Director General of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mrs. Chinyere Almona; Registrar of CRFFN, Mr. Kingsley Igwe; Vice President, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mr. John Aluya; Secretary General of Abuja MoU, Capt. Sunday Umoren; Vice President of Nigerian Chamber of Shipping (NCS), Ify Akerele, among others.