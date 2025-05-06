Poor JAMB results reflect Nigeria’s deteriorating education sector — Peter Obi

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka – Former Anambra State governor and 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has expressed deep concern over the poor performance in the recently released Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results, calling them a reflection of Nigeria’s deteriorating education system.

According to data from the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), 1,955,069 candidates sat for the 2025 UTME. Of this number, only about 420,000 scored above 200, while over 1.5 million candidates failed to meet the 200-mark threshold — representing more than 78% of all candidates.

In a statement shared via his verified social media handle, Obi described the results as symptomatic of deep-rooted issues in the nation’s education sector, citing years of neglect and underinvestment.

“These results highlight the consequences of decades of underinvestment in education, a sector that should be central to our national development strategy,” Obi said.

He contrasted Nigeria’s education outcomes with those of other countries. While Nigeria’s total university enrollment stands at about two million students, Bangladesh’s National University alone enrolls over 3.4 million students, despite the country having only 75% of Nigeria’s population.

“Bangladesh, which once lagged behind Nigeria in virtually every measurable development index, now surpasses us in all key areas, including the Human Development Index (HDI),” he noted.

Obi also cited Turkey, with a population of around 87.7 million, and over seven million university students — more than three times Nigeria’s total.

Reaffirming his stance, Obi emphasized that education should not be viewed merely as a social service but as a strategic national investment.

“Education is the most critical driver of national development and the most powerful tool for lifting people out of poverty. If we are serious about building a prosperous, secure, and equitable Nigeria, we must invest aggressively in education at all levels,” he said.