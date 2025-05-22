Polypropylene: Dangote partners Vinmar for global distribution

…Targets $1.2bn turnover annually

Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE has announced an exclusive partnership with Premier Product Marketing LLC, a Vinmar company, to bring Dangote Polypropylene™ to global markets outside Nigeria and Africa.

This strategic agreement coincides with the launch of polypropylene production at Dangote’s world-class refinery and petrochemical complex in Lekki, Nigeria.

The state-of-the-art plant utilises INEOS’s proven INNOVENE technology to produce high-quality polypropylene grades for a wide range of applications in industries such as packaging, automotive, textiles, and construction.

“We’re pleased to partner Vinmar to introduce Dangote Polypropylene™ to the global markets,” said Hajiya Fatima Aliko Dangote, Group Executive Director (Commercial), Dangote Group. “The Dangote Polypropylene will follow other Dangote products to become a global brand known for quality and reliability.”

Vishal Goradia, CEO of Vinmar Group, added: “We are proud to expand our relationship with Dangote through this important partnership. Vinmar has been honoured to count Dangote as a valued customer in Nigeria for decades, and we are thrilled to now support the global launch of Dangote Polypropylene ™.”

The $2 billion petrochemical plant, located in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, is designed to produce 77 grades of polypropylene, with an annual capacity of 900,000 metric tonnes and an expected turnover of $1.2 billion. The facility is positioned to meet growing demand in plastic processing industries globally.

Established in 1978, Vinmar is a global leader in the marketing and distribution of petrochemicals, employing over 1,500 people across 58 offices worldwide, and serving customers in more than 110 countries.