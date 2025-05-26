Police rescue two kidnap victims in Lagos

The Nigeria Police Force

The police command in Lagos State says it has rescued two persons who were kidnapped on Thursday at Ijede creekside in the Ikorodu area of the state.

The command’s spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, made this known in a statement on Monday in Lagos.

Hundeyin explained that the police stormed the scene after receiving a distress call about the incident at 10:00 p.m. on Thursday.

”A distress report was received at Ijede Division indicating gunshots in the vicinity of Ijede Creekside settlement.

”Acting swiftly, combined teams of more than 15 police tactical squads, detectives, conventional policemen, local vigilantes, hunters and the locals were immediately mobilised to the scene.

”On getting there, it was confirmed that two persons whose houses are inside the creek had been attacked and abducted by unidentified hoodlums who fled via the creek and adjoining forest,” he said.

Hundeyin said that on the directive of the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Olohundare Jimoh, a robust and elaborate rescue operation was launched.

The 15 policemen, local vigilantes, hunters and the locals were strategically deployed in different directions to block all entry and exit points to the surrounding creek and forest”.

”This coordinated rescue operation led to the successful release of the victims unhurt at 10:00 p.m. on Sunday. The released victims have been reunited with their families,’’ he said.

According to him, the police, in collaboration with the vigilantes, hunters and locals, are currently still combing the creek and the adjoining forest to apprehend the kidnappers to prevent further attacks from them as well as bring them to justice.

The Lagos Police image maker commended the bravery of the officers and cooperation of the local vigilantes, hunters, and community members, whose swift response was instrumental to the success of the operations in spite of the difficulties encountered in accessing the area.

The spokesperson reaffirmed the command’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all residents of the state.

He urged members of the public to remain vigilant and security conscious at all times, especially residents living in the Ijede creek and other difficult terrains in the forest.

He also advised residents to report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station or via the command’s emergency lines: 08063299264 or 08065154338. (NAN)