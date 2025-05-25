Police rescue 21 kidnap victims, neutralize one suspect, arrest another in Enugu

The Nigeria Police Force

By Christian Odu

ENUGU — Police operatives in Enugu State have rescued 21 kidnapped victims, neutralized one suspect, and arrested another during multiple coordinated operations across the state. The operations also led to the recovery of a firearm, a vehicle, and other exhibits.

According to the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, the breakthroughs were achieved through collaboration with local security outfits including the Neighbourhood Watch, Forest Guards, and local hunters.

“On May 23, 2025, operatives from Okpuje Division, working alongside local security groups, stormed a forest bordering Enugu and Kogi States. Eight kidnapped victims were rescued unhurt after a gun battle in which one suspect was neutralized. Others escaped with gunshot wounds. Several exhibits linked to the gang were recovered,” Ndukwe stated.

He added that on May 22, 2025, the Oji-River Police Area Commander led a joint operation into Uvuru-Ukpata forest in Uzo-Uwani LGA, where nine kidnap victims, abducted along the Olo-Umulokpa Road the day before, were rescued. The suspects fled after an exchange of gunfire, and the victims have since been safely reunited with their families.

That same day, operatives from 9th Mile Division swiftly responded to a distress call in Ekochin Layout, Udi LGA, and foiled an armed robbery. A cut-to-size single-barrel gun and an expended cartridge were recovered, though the suspects escaped. A manhunt is ongoing.

Ndukwe further noted that on May 21, police from Udenu Division, with support from local vigilante groups, rescued two men kidnapped five days earlier from Ezimo community, found in a forest at Amalla-Egazi.

Also on the same day, Uwani Division officers rescued a female victim and recovered her Toyota Sienna vehicle at Gariki, Awkunanaw. The suspects fled on sighting the operatives. The victim was safely reunited with her family.

In another operation on May 20, Awkunanaw Division operatives, in collaboration with Neighbourhood Watch, rescued a man who had been kidnapped and tied up in an uncompleted building in Akwuke-Awkunanaw, Enugu South LGA. The kidnappers had extorted ₦30,000 from the victim’s relatives before the police intervention. One male suspect was arrested; efforts are ongoing to track down his accomplices.

Commissioner of Police, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu Giwa, commended the officers, community members, and security partners for their collaboration. He directed all divisional heads and area commanders to sustain proactive and intelligence-led operations, while urging the public to continue providing credible information to aid security efforts.