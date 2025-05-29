Police rescue 20-month-old baby sold for ₦1.5m in Imo, arrest four suspects

By Emmanuel Iheaka

Owerri — The Imo State Police Command has successfully rescued a 20-month-old baby girl, Chimamanda Joy, who was allegedly stolen from her visually impaired mother and sold for ₦1.5 million. Four suspects connected to the crime have been arrested, while efforts to apprehend other members of the child trafficking syndicate are ongoing.

According to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Henry Okoye, the victim’s mother, Mrs. Joy Ekwennaya of Amuri Omanze in Isu Local Government Area, had been lured to Umuahia, Abia State on April 8, 2025, under the false pretense of receiving financial aid from a charity organization. It was a calculated ploy that led to the abduction of her daughter.

Following a detailed investigation by the Command’s X-Squad Unit, two suspects—Maria Nwaeze (63) of Ariam Oboro and Rejoice Odimba (29) of Ahiaeke, both from Abia State—were arrested in Aba on May 23, 2025. Their interrogation provided crucial intelligence that unraveled the operations of the syndicate.

A subsequent raid on May 27, 2025, led to the rescue of the child and the arrest of another suspect, Chioma Theresa (42) of Aboh Mbaise, Imo State. Chioma confessed to purchasing the child for ₦1.5 million from Gabriel Amarachi (41) of Ngwa, Aba South, who had falsely posed as a Social Welfare officer.

Further investigations revealed that the criminal plot was orchestrated by a woman known as Precious and her husband, who are currently on the run. The couple reportedly planned the entire scheme, exploiting Mrs. Ekwennaya’s visual impairment and economic vulnerability.

“The rescued child was medically examined and has been safely reunited with her mother on May 28, 2025, after due documentation,” the statement confirmed.

The police have vowed to intensify efforts to track down the remaining suspects and bring them to justice, warning that crimes against vulnerable persons will not go unpunished.