Police recover large cache of ammunition in Jos

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The Plateau State Police Command has recovered a large cache of ammunition said to be for use by criminal elements to unjustifiably harm innocent citizens and destroy property.



The State Commissioner of Police, CP Emmanuel Adesina, disclosed that the recovery was due to the Command’s continuous efforts to uphold law and order, reduce crime, and enhance peace across the Plateau.



He said, “This time, we have successfully recovered a large cache of ammunition intended for use by criminal elements to harm innocent citizens and destroy property unjustifiably. Please permit me to present the details of this recent accomplishment.



“On the 4th of May, 2025, at approximately 9:40 pm, acting on credible intelligence, our operatives raided a criminal hideout along Bauchi Road in the Jos North Local Government Area. During the operation, an abandoned ash-coloured Golf Wagon with registration number JJN 812 AH was recovered.

“A thorough search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 500 rounds of 7.65mm ammunition.”



He added, “It is important to recall that a case of culpable homicide was reported on the 3rd of May, 2025, where an unidentified individual was tragically killed. In response, we swiftly initiated an investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding the victim’s death.



“This recovery was made during the course of that investigation. I want to assure you that we are making all necessary efforts to apprehend the perpetrators and recover their operational weapons”

Adesina urged citizens to provide relevant information that could aid the investigation, saying, “The Plateau State Police Command remains steadfast in its commitment to protecting lives and property and maintaining peace and order across the State. We are dedicated to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all residents.”

