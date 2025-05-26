Police neutralize 6 bandits in Abuja, Jigawa

The Nigeria Police Force

…Rescue Kidnapped Octogenarian, Arrest 12 Kidnappers and Armed Robbers, Including 2 Ex-Convicts

Cache of Arms Recovered

By: Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigeria Police Force on Monday announced that its operatives had neutralized six armed bandits and armed robbers during coordinated operations in Maitama, Abuja, and Jigawa State. The operations followed foiled kidnapping attempts, including the rescue of an abducted octogenarian and the arrest of 12 suspects.

In Kano State, an 80-year-old woman who had been abducted was being transported to the kidnappers’ den in Jigawa when police operatives intercepted the group. A gun battle ensued, leading to the death of five bandits.

Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, said the significant breakthroughs in combating violent crimes and threats to national security were the result of several coordinated operations.

According to Adejobi, “Operatives of the FCT Police Command, in a coordinated joint operation, successfully dismantled a notorious armed robbery and carjacking syndicate responsible for several high-profile robberies and vehicle thefts across the capital.”

Acting on credible intelligence, the police intercepted the gang as they prepared to strike in the Maitama area. The criminals opened fire on sighting the officers, prompting a gun duel. One of the gang’s most wanted suspects, Abdulmininu Bello, alias Babanle, was neutralized, while seven others were arrested at the scene.

The arrested suspects include: Ibrahim Muhammad (22, ex-convict), Abubakar Abdullahi (22), Sarajo Yusuf (20), Sanusi Ali (51), Abubakar Sani, Isiaka Adamu (ex-convict), Abdullahi Isah.

Exhibits recovered from the operation include: Four AK-47 rifles, Two locally made pistols with 10 rounds of 9mm ammunition, Eleven rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, One locally made shotgun, A 2004 Toyota Camry LE, A red Boxer motorcycle.

In a related development, the Jigawa State Police Command rescued an 80-year-old kidnap victim, Hajiya Hajara, and neutralized five members of a kidnapping gang during a daring operation.

Intelligence revealed that about 12 armed bandits had abducted the elderly woman from her residence in Sarbi Village, Minjibir LGA, Kano, and attempted to escape through Jigawa State.

Swiftly responding, police teams from the Jigawa Command, supported by local security outfits, stormed the suspects’ hideouts between Danzomo and Medi villages. A fierce gunfight followed, leading to the neutralization of five suspects and the arrest of five others, including the gang leader, Yahaya (35).

The victim was rescued unharmed, taken to the hospital for evaluation, and later discharged.

Items recovered include:

Two AK-47 rifles

One locally fabricated LAR rifle

Fourteen live rounds of ammunition

Two motorcycles

Two mobile phones

Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, commended the operatives for their bravery and successful outcomes. He also thanked the public for their cooperation and urged continued vigilance, especially in reporting suspicious movements and gatherings.

The IGP reaffirmed the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to safeguarding public safety and ensuring national security.