Police kill 5, arrest 147 suspects, rescue 7 kidnap victims in Imo

By Emmanuel Iheaka

The police in Imo State said they have arrested a total of 147 suspects of various crimes in the state in the past two months.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Henry Okoye, disclosed this in a statement in Owerri, Sunday.

Okoye stated that five armed suspects fell to the superior firearms of the police in a fierce gun duel within the period under review.

According to him, the command also rescued seven victims from kidnappers’ dungeons.

He noted that the suspects were arrested for crimes ranging from armed robbery, kidnapping, terrorism, murder, rape, stealing, receiving stolen property to child trafficking.

“Over the past two months, the Imo State Police Command has intensified its efforts in enhancing the peace and security of Imo State through a series of well-coordinated operations across the state. These efforts, executed under the strategic leadership of the Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma, have resulted in significant successes in combating crime.

“Following thorough investigations and intelligence-led operations, 147 suspects were arrested for crimes including armed robbery, kidnapping, murder, rape, stealing, receiving stolen property, child trafficking, and terrorism. Recovered from these suspects were 7 AK-47 rifles, 3 AK-47 magazines, 7 pump action guns, 7 locally fabricated long guns, 178 live cartridges, 3 motorcycles, various denominations of Biafra currency, 4 Biafra flags, and several criminal charms.

“In the course of the operations, five armed suspects were neutralized during fierce gun battles with police operatives, and seven kidnapped victims were successfully rescued.

“A major breakthrough occurred on 20th May 2025 around 1600hrs in Umuaka, Njaba LGA, when Anti-Kidnapping operatives arrested Ozioma Ihedoro, a 37-year-old native doctor on the command’s wanted list. He admitted to being the spiritual adviser to an IPOB/ESN commander known as “B44.” A search of his shrine recovered an AK-47 rifle, three magazines, and seven live rounds. He is cooperating with investigators, providing intelligence to dismantle other syndicate at large”, the statement reads.