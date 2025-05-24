Police extradite Nigerian fugitive from UAE over alleged multi-million dollar auto fraud

By Nwafor Sunday Polycarp

In a major breakthrough against transnational financial crime, the Nigeria Police Force has successfully extradited a Nigerian fugitive, Abubakar Aboki Muhammed, from the United Arab Emirates.

The extradition, carried out on Friday, May 23, 2025, was facilitated by INTERPOL’s National Central Bureau (NCB) in Abuja in collaboration with international law enforcement agencies.

Muhammed was the subject of an INTERPOL Red Notice following investigations into charges of obtaining money by false pretence, forgery, and money laundering. The charges stem from a complaint filed in July 2023 by an Abuja-based international businessman who alleged that Muhammed posed as a shipping agent to fraudulently obtain over $307,500.

According to police reports, Muhammed misrepresented himself as a legitimate freight facilitator, promising to handle the shipment of ten luxury vehicles from the UAE to Nigeria. After gaining the victim’s trust, he secured full payment through a third-party account at First City Monument Bank (FCMB), registered to one Anas Usaini of Kano State. The funds were reportedly laundered through channels in Dubai.

The suspect further attempted to cover his tracks by issuing a forged bill of lading, after which he became unreachable. He was eventually tracked and apprehended in Dubai on April 15, 2025, before being extradited to Nigeria for prosecution at the Federal High Court.

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who issued the statement on Saturday, praised the coordination between the Dubai Police, INTERPOL NCB Abu Dhabi, and the Nigerian Consulate General in Dubai for their critical roles in securing Muhammed’s return.

“This successful extradition marks a significant step in the ongoing fight against transnational financial crime. The Nigeria Police Force, under the leadership of IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., remains committed to collaborating with global partners to ensure that fugitives exploiting cross-border opportunities are brought to justice,” the statement read.

The Police have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening international cooperation in tracking and prosecuting offenders engaged in financial and cyber-related crimes. Muhammed is expected to face multiple charges under Nigeria’s anti-fraud and money laundering laws.