Police bust car theft syndicate in Taraba, recover four stolen vehicles

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo – The Taraba State Police Command has dismantled a car theft syndicate and recovered four stolen vehicles during a coordinated operation in Jalingo.

Commissioner of Police, CP Emmanuel Bretet, revealed that four suspects linked to a vehicle-snatching network operating across Taraba, Adamawa, Gombe, Bauchi, Lagos, and Rivers States have been arrested.

According to CP Bretet, the breakthrough occurred on May 14, 2025, at about 5:30 p.m., when operatives from the State Intelligence Department, led by Inspector Idi Mansir Mohammed, acted on credible intelligence and intercepted the suspects along the Mile Six area of Jalingo.

The arrested suspects are:

Mohammed Yahaya a.k.a. Pake, 34, from Adamawa State

Mati Rabo, 34, from Wuro Hausa, Adamawa State

Danlami Musa, 32, from Sangere, Adamawa State

Babayo Abdullahi, 42, from Dan-Tambari, Bauchi State

The recovered vehicles include:

SE Toyota Corolla, dark blue, 2013/2014 model, Reg. No: GGU 539 SV (Abuja)

Chassis No: 4T1BG1GK5EU308539

Toyota Corolla LE, ash, 2003 model, Reg. No: KJA 258 GF (Lagos)

Chassis No: 2T1BU4EE3BC720393

Toyota Corolla LE, blue, 2003 model, Reg. No: YAB 693 (Abuja)

Toyota Corolla S, blue, 2011/2014 model, Reg. No: RSH 39 CP (Abuja)

Chassis No: J1DBR326830045784

CP Bretet reaffirmed the command’s commitment to protecting the lives and property of residents and promised that investigations are ongoing to apprehend other members of the syndicate and ensure justice is served.