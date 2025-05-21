Police arrest six suspected criminals, launch manhunt for notorious gunrunner ‘Kiss Me’ in Anambra

The Nigeria Police Force

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested six suspected criminals and launched a manhunt for a notorious gunrunner known as ‘Kiss Me,’ who has been terrorizing Oko Community in Orumba North Local Government Area.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said one English pistol and vandalized electric cables were recovered during a raid on the suspects’ hideout.

The operation was conducted by a joint security team comprising the Police and Anambra State Vigilante operatives.

In a statement, the PPRO said: “The security team has sustained its offensive in the area, arresting six suspects over armed robbery and vandalism in Oko community and its environs. The operatives have also declared a manhunt for a notorious cultist and gunrunner known as Kiss Me.

“Two suspects, Anagor Chinedu, 25, and Anagor Rapuluchukwu, 23, were arrested at Ifite village, Oko, where one English Beretta pistol was recovered. The suspects confessed to being members of the Beggars’ Confraternity and named their armourer as ‘Kiss Me’. The operatives have launched a manhunt to dismantle the criminal group.”

In a separate incident, operatives responded swiftly to a distress call about vandals damaging electrical wires at the permanent site of the Federal Polytechnic Oko. Four suspects—Chukwuka Usulor, Chukwuemeka Michael, Ikenna Oke, and Ebuka Okeke—were arrested, and assorted cable wires were recovered.