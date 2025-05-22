Police arrest man in possession of counterfeit CFA currency

The Nigeria Police Force

The Police Command in Niger state, says it has arrested a suspect for allegedly being in possession of counterfeit CFA currency in Hajj camp, Minna.

The Command Spokesman, SP Wasiu Abiodun, made the disclosure in a statement on Thursday in Minna.

According to Abiodun, on May 18, the police received information that a syndicate who specialised in selling alleged counterfeit currencies to unsuspecting intending pilgrims was sighted in the hajj camp.

He said police operatives attached to Bosso Division swiftly mobilised to the scene and arrested one Nda-Baba Mohammed.

He said the suspect was found in possession of 40,000 Francs CFA suspected to be counterfeit currency.

“In the course of investigation, the suspect confessed that he stole the said currencies from the house of one Mohammed of Kwara, when he went to carry out farming activities for him.”

Abiodun said the suspect is in custody and further investigation is being conducted to ascertain the origin of the said currencies.

Vanguard News