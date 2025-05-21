Police arrest dispatch rider who bolted with Zamfara-bound medical equipment

The Nigeria Police Force

…Suspect allegedly sold ultrasound equipment worth N3.4m for N1m

By Evelyn Usman

The Zonal Anti-Crime Unit of the Zone 2 Command, Onikan Lagos, has arrested a dispatch rider, Matthew Adoche, for allegedly stealing medical equipment worth millions of naira.

Adoche’s arrest followed a petition by Dr. Ajefolakemi John, a medical doctor from Iloromu Quarters, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

The petitioner said Adoche was contracted on April 15, 2025, to deliver medical equipment from Ikotun and Ikeja, Lagos, to Idumota area of the state, for onward delivery to a client in Zamfara State.

The suspect, according to him, allegedly made away with the equipment and went into hiding, switching off his phone lines.

Upon receipt of the petition, Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 2, Lagos, Adegoke Fayoade, directed the officer-in-charge of the Zonal Anti-Crime Unit and his team to conduct a discreet investigation.

The investigating team, according to the Zonal spokesperson, Ayuba Umma, swung into action and proceeded on investigation activities to Benue State, where the suspect was arrested in his hideout at Ugbokpo community.

She said: “Upon the arrest, all the items were recovered except the Mindray DP 10 Laptop-Ultrasound valued at N3.4 million, which was sold for N1 million to one Chukwudi Eyinaya of Mushin Area, Lagos.

“Upon questioning, he confessed that having sold the ultrasound-laptop, he kept the remaining items with his sister in the Ihiala area of Anambra State before relocating to Adoka, Benue State where he was arrested.

“The recovered items are Mindray SV 300 Laptop Ventilator XI’. Mindray 3-part Hematology Analyzer XI, Mindray Patient Monitor X2, Patient Monitor Trolley X2, Zoncare 12 lead ECG XI and Mindray DP 10 Laptop Ultrasound XI. Investigation is ongoing and the suspect will be charged to court upon completion.”