Police arrest 2 over murder of lady in Lagos

By Evelyn Usman

LAGOS—The Lagos State Police Command has arrested two principal suspects in connection with the murder of a young woman whose body was set ablaze in the Gangare area of Mile 12, Lagos, last Saturday.

Initially, the incident sparked tension amid speculation that it was an ethnically motivated attack. However, investigations revealed that the victim was from Nasarawa State—not from the South-West—and that she had been living with her relatives near the canal behind Mile 12.

The suspects, whose identities had not been disclosed at press time, confessed to being hired by the deceased’s estranged boyfriend, with whom she had ended a relationship for reasons yet to be determined.

The police stated that they were actively pursuing the fleeing boyfriend.

According to the spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin: “Facts from the preliminary investigation clearly revealed that she was from Nasarawa State and not a Yoruba woman, as was initially speculated.

“The protracted dispute between her and her now-at-large boyfriend, who was determined to force her back into a relationship after their breakup, led to him conspiring with others—two of whom are now in custody—to ambush her, attack her, kill her in cold blood, and set her body ablaze.

“The killing of the young woman was a clearly premeditated act of conspiracy and cold-blooded murder, which must be condemned by all. There was no element of blasphemy by the victim prior to her gruesome killing.

“The Lagos State Police Command has acted swiftly by promptly arresting two principal suspects involved in the heinous act. Investigations are ongoing to apprehend the boyfriend and other accomplices still at large. The two suspects directly linked to the incident are currently in custody at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), where they are assisting detectives in efforts to arrest the remaining perpetrators.

“There is no tension or threat of reprisal attacks between any ethnic groups in Ketu, Mile 12, or any other part of Lagos State. Lagosians are encouraged to remain calm and continue with their lawful activities without fear.

“While the investigation continues—and its findings will be made public—we urge residents to exercise restraint and refrain from spreading unverified information that could cause unnecessary panic. The Lagos State Police Command remains committed to the safety and security of all residents and will continue to provide timely updates as the investigation progresses.”