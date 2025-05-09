Plateau killings: Gbenga Hashim condoles with victims, meets Gov Muftwang

Ahead of the Middle Belt Worship Convention holding in Jos, Plateau State, organised by the Covenant Altar of Worship, a former Presidential Candidate, Dr Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has paid a courtesy call to Governor Caleb Muftwang just as he condoled with families of people who lost their loved ones during the recent attacks in the state.

The former Presidential Candidate prayed for restoration of peace in Plateau State, a once thriving hub of the hospitality industry and agriculture.

The frontline politician added that God is set to “do great and mighty things in Plateau State and Nigeria,” hence the need for the people to return to Him in worship.

He also disclosed that the convention promises to be “a significant event, promoting spiritual growth, unity, and faith in the Middle Belt region”, while extending an invitation to the state government to participate in the worship convention to intercede on behalf of the state and Nigeria.

The governor equally expressed gratitude to Dr Olawepo-Hashim for organizing the Middle-Belt Worship Convention and the visit to him, describing it as a “gesture of goodwill and solidarity” ahead of the Middle Belt Worship Convention 2025.

Dr Hashim was accompanied by the Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, in Plateau State, Dr Chris Hassan; Former Minority leader of the Senate Senator Simon Mwatkwom; Senator Napoleon Bali; Deputy Chairman Wase LGA Hon Natip Padur; former Youth CAN Plateau Mr Ezekiel Dumfa and Mr Dan Qada ,Special Adviser to the Governor on Middle Belt and Ethnic Nationalities.

He also took the opportunity to condone the families of people who lost their loved ones during the recent attacks in Plateau.

The Governor equally thanked Dr Hashim and his delegation for their visit.

The Governor and Dr Hashim later had a short closed door meeting.