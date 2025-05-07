PIN, Senegal’s CDP partner to drive data protection

By Nnasom David

Paradigm Initiative (PIN), a leading African digital rights and inclusion organisation, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Senegal’s Commission de Protection des Données Personnelles (CDP) to advance data protection and digital inclusion in the West African nation.

The agreement, formalised in Abuja on Wednesday, aims to foster collaboration between the two entities to ensure Senegalese citizens are better equipped to navigate the digital economy while safeguarding their personal data.

The MoU underscores a shared commitment to raising awareness, providing redress for data rights violations, and creating a rights-respecting digital environment.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, PIN’s Executive Director, ‘Gbenga Sesan, emphasised the importance of multi-stakeholder collaboration in securing the digital economy.

“We are happy to work with the CDP and any agency of government on data protection, not just us, but civil society in general,” Sesan said.

“Government, private sector, civil society, and media must work together for us to enjoy the best of the digital economy. We can’t keep talking about the digital economy without protecting it.”

Sesan highlighted PIN’s extensive work in data protection across Africa, noting its involvement in Nigeria’s Data Protection Law, enacted on 2 June 2023.

He also referenced the organisation’s earlier efforts with the Digital Rights and Freedom Bill, which reached the Nigerian president’s desk in 2019 but was not signed, leading to the separation of digital rights and data protection legislation.

“We agreed very quickly to work together on ensuring Senegalese citizens are trained on digital inclusion and data protection,” Sesan said.

“When rights are violated, they can seek redress through the CDP.”

PIN, which operates in six African countries—Cameroon, Nigeria, Kenya, Senegal, Zambia, and Zimbabwe—also runs an online platform to support individuals whose data has been abused.

Ousmane Thiongawe, President of CDP Senegal, reiterated the commission’s role as the sole authority responsible for authorising data collection and transfers by companies, NGOs, and government entities.

According to him,“Before any entity gathers or transfers data outside Senegal, they must seek CDP’s approval,” Thiongawe said.

He noted that in cases of data breaches, the CDP engages with affected companies to assess damages and find solutions.

Thiongawe stressed that data protection principles in Senegal align with global standards, ensuring consistency with frameworks in countries like Nigeria.

“Whether in Senegal, Nigeria, or elsewhere, we operate on the same basic principles,” he said.