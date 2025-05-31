Photos: Tinubu inaugurates part of completed Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway

President Bola Tinubu has inaugurated a part of the completed Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway in Lagos, on Saturday.

The Minister of State for Works, Mr Bello Goronyo, at the event said the President is not only building infrastructure by the inauguration of some landmark projects but also laying a solid foundation for a better future for all Nigerians.

Goronyo also said that Tinubu tamed the Atlantic Ocean and turned the menace from it to greatness, through the project.

The minister spoke at the inauguration of a 30km portion of Phase One, Section One, of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, on Saturday.

He said that the President was not only focused on the 750km coastal highway project, but was also overseeing three other legacy projects.

He listed the projects to include the 1,068km Sokoto-Badagry Highway which passed through seven states.

“There are so many other projects all over the country.

“These are all projects that have the potential to unlock economic opportunities.

“Some of our completed projects in the northern part of the country will soon be commissioned by His Excellency, our dear President,” he said.

Goronyo described Tinubu as a courageous president.

“It actually takes a man with courage, commitment and determination to pursue this legacy project.

“Mr President actually tamed the Atlantic Ocean and turned the menace from disgrace to greatness,” he said.

He said that many Nigerians were inspired by Tinubu’s bold vision and dedication to building a greater Nigeria.

The minister noted that infrastructure development nationwide required substantial investment.

He prayed God to continue to guide Tinubu and give him wisdom and courage to continue to pilot Nigeria’s affairs so that the citizens’ dream of a better Nigeria under the Renewed Hope Agenda could be achieved.

He thanked the Minister of Works, Sen. David Umahi, for bringing innovation, skills and experience in piloting the affairs of the ministry.

He also praised the contractor handling the coastal highway project, Hightech Construction Ltd., for commitment to delivering quality work and ensuring timely project execution.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Works, Mr Akin Alabi, said that Tinubu conceived the coastal highway project many years ago.

He described Tinubu as a man who would not hesitate to take on challenges in a bid to achieve laudable goals.

President Bola Tinubu (second from left) at the inauguration of a part of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway on Saturday

“This project is not an easy project. As the chairman of the House Committee on Works, I led the committee twice on oversight to the project on official capacity.

“Three times, I came in the middle of the night, dead of the night, to do my own independent observations, and every time I came, I would send a message to the minister.

“ I said: ‘Mr President, Mr Minister, Hightech, you are all making magic’.”