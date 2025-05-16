Peace panel submits report as APC moves to reconcile differences in Adamawa

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State has taken a major step toward internal reconciliation and electoral readiness with the formal submission of a peace and unity report by a reconciliation committee chaired by former Senator Mohammed Mana.

The reconciliation effort was part of a broader peace initiative supported by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, and the APC North East Zonal Vice Chairman, Comrade Mustapha Salihu. Both were credited for their strategic roles in the success of the dialogue and reconciliation process.

The committee was established after consultations with key political stakeholders in Adamawa to resolve internal conflicts within the party. NSA Ribadu’s involvement reportedly added credibility and strategic direction, while Comrade Salihu provided organizational guidance and political leadership that contributed to the timely submission of the report.

In a statement issued to journalists in Kaduna on Friday, Salihu described the outcome as a turning point for the APC in Adamawa, emphasizing that the reconciliation effort stemmed from inclusive dialogue and collective commitment to party unity ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“This report is the result of honest engagement and shared purpose. I commend everyone who contributed, especially our National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, for his steadfast support,” Salihu stated. He noted that the reconciliation aimed not just to end disputes but to rebuild trust and strengthen the party’s foundation for future success.

The Adamawa APC Unity Forum, led by Abubakar Hamma, praised Ribadu and Salihu for their leadership, highlighting their critical roles in the committee’s success. Similarly, the Coalition of APC Youths Forum in Adamawa, led by Hon. Khalil Sajo, expressed optimism for the party’s future, noting that the APC is now more united and strategically prepared for electoral victory in 2027.

“This reconciliation gives us a strong foundation. Thanks to our leaders, we can now focus on winning rather than internal battles,” Sajo remarked.

In a separate show of commitment to the party’s development, Comrade Salihu recently donated a modern 20-room complex to serve as the new APC Secretariat in Adamawa, dedicated to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.