PDP to Tinubu: Insecurity, economy worsening under your watch

…Says APC plotting to annihilate opposition

…NEC to consider S-East resolution on Anyanwu

…We won’t bow to FG’s intimidation, says PDP govs

By Dapo Akinrefon & Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA— AGAINST all odds, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday, held its 99th National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting, where it expressed worry over the worsening insecurity and dwindling state of the economy under President Bola Tinubu’s watch.

It also accused the All Progressives Congress, APC, of attempting to stifle opposition parties and turn Nigeria into a one-party state. Also, the party’s NEC, yesterday, said it would consider the resolution of its South-East caucus at its meeting slated for June 30, 2025.

These were some of the resolutions contained in a communique issued at the end of the meeting held in Abuja.

The meeting, which was postponed multiple times due to various issues, was convened to address pressing matters within the party.

The NEC meeting saw the PDP leadership express serious concerns over the state of the nation under the Tinubu administration.

The communique, read by the party’s Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Iliya Damagum, outlined the party’s critique of the government, which included worsening insecurity, economic hardship and alleged corruption.

The communique read: “NEC expresses serious concern over the sorry and melancholic state of affairs of our Nation under the irredeemably exploitative, insensitive, and anti-people APC administration of President Bola Tinubu.’’

The PDP also accused the APC of using intimidation tactics to weaken opposition parties.

It said: “NEC condemns the policy inconsistency, wholesale corruption, massive treasury-looting, budget padding, and diversion of public funds that pervade the Tinubu administration, resulting in infrastructural retrogression and loss of investors’ confidence in our system.

“NEC stands in firm resistance to the sinister plot by the Tinubu-led APC to turn Nigeria into a one-party totalitarian state, as evidenced in the desperate attempts to stifle and annihilate opposition parties through open siege, threats, and intimidation of opposition figures and institutions of democracy in Nigeria. “NEC restates our Party’s belief in democracy, the Rule of Law, and the supremacy of the will of the people as expressed through their free and unhindered democratic participation in multi-party politics and governance.

NEC to consider S-East resolution on Anyanwu

The NEC meeting also addressed internal party matters, including the ratification of committees for its National Convention scheduled for August 28–30, 2025.

The Zoning Committee will be chaired by Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, while the National Convention Committee will be headed by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State.

Also, the NEC received a resolution from the South East Zonal Executive regarding the position of the National Secretary, which will be considered at the next NEC meeting on June 30, 2025.

“NEC reassures Nigerians that the PDP remains strong, resilient, united, and determined now, more than ever before, in leading the charge to rescue our Nation from the vicious grip of the APC,” the communique added.

Multiple sources, however, informed Vanguard that the Bukola Saraki Strategy Committee was tasked with investigating the status of the party’s National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu.

It further gathered that a three-man committee was set up during the caucus meeting to find out from the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, the status of Anyanwu as the party’s scribe.

Members of the committee, according to the source, were Governors Agbu Kefas (Taraba), Peter Mbah (Enugu) and Dauda Lawal.

“The three-man committee,” the source said “approached INEC and it was discovered that Senator Anyanwu has not been legally removed. INEC then advised the governors and the party to abide by the rules of its constitution by following due process.

Don’t forget that the South-East PDP had passed a vote of no confidence in Senator Anyanwu and adopted Mr Sunday Ude-Okoye to represent the zone as the secretary.

“After deliberations, the South-East caucus of the party has submitted a petition to the party’s NEC. The petition has been tabled before NEC and during the next NEC, INEC will be present to monitor the proceedings. So, the process to remove Anyanwu has commenced.”

We won’t bow to FG’s intimidation, says PDP govs

Earlier, the PDP Governors’ Forum, yesterday, accused the Federal Government of employing intimidation and exclusion tactics, vowing to resist such measures.

Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Bala Mohammed, who is also the governor of Bauchi State, highlighted the challenges faced by the party and its members.

Speaking at the party’s NEC, meeting, Governor Mohammed stated that the current administration had created a unique set of circumstances, marked by obstacles, subtle provocations, and shifting political dynamics.

He said: “Despite these pressures, our members remain steadfast and unwavering. There is no form of intimidation or persuasion that we, as elected governors and members, have not encountered. Yet, we remain resolute in our commitment.

“Other parties have been fragmented, with factions emerging here and there but it is undeniable that we stand together as one.