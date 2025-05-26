PDP slams FG: Sealing our office, a brazen abuse of power

Umar Damagum

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Federal Government of a ‘brazen abuse of power’ following the sudden sealing of its national headquarters, Wadata Plaza, by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) over unpaid ground rent spanning 28 years.

The condemnation came after an emergency caucus meeting held Monday evening at the Bauchi Governors’ Lodge in Abuja.

Acting National Chairman Umar Iliya Damagum described the office sealing as a reckless attempt to undermine democracy and warned that the party was prepared for any further provocations, including arrests.

“We will not take this lightly. They could come and arrest all of us; we are prepared. This is a clear attempt to undermine democracy, and we will hold them accountable,” he said.

Damagum went further to denounce the government’s actions, stating: “If they are encouraging such actions, we do not take it lightly. They are attempting to undermine democracy, and this is completely unacceptable. This is a clear example of the irresponsibility exhibited by this government. We condemn this act in the strongest terms. It is a reckless display of irresponsibility, and we will not tolerate it.”

He added that the PDP would ensure that Nigerians are made aware of the implications of this act and assured the public that the party would respond appropriately once its ongoing deliberations conclude.

“We have just adjourned today’s meeting until tomorrow at 10 o’clock. A small committee has been established to present a report tomorrow morning, and we will resume discussions from there,” Damagum noted.

The sealing of the PDP headquarters has forced the party to relocate its operations to the Bauchi Governors’ Lodge, adding a sense of urgency and gravity to the emergency meeting.

A party source explained: “They’re also dealing with the fact that the party’s headquarters has been shut down by the FCTA over unpaid rent, which is why they’re meeting at the lodge instead.”

Beyond the shutdown, the meeting, which commenced at 5:30 PM, was also convened to address deepening internal crises within the party, especially the escalating feud involving the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Wike recently withdrew from ongoing peace talks and publicly accused key PDP leaders, including Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, of dishonesty.

“The BoT is trying to sort out the issues with Wike. He pulled out of the peace talks and accused leaders like Seyi Makinde of not being truthful,” said a source who spoke to Vanguard on condition of anonymity.

The friction has only deepened the crisis that many believe is threatening the unity and direction of the opposition party.

Present at the high-stakes meeting were key figures in the PDP, including: Acting National Chairman Umar Iliya Damagum; Governor of Enugu State, Peter Ndubuisi Mbah; Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri; Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang; Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri; and Governor of Bauchi State, who is also Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed.

Also in attendance are Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal; Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke; Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde; former Osun Governor, Olagunsoye Oyinlola; former Kaduna State Governor and BoT Secretary, Ahmed Makarfi; Senate Minority Leader, Abba Moro; Senate President and ex-Governor of Kwara State, Abubakar Bukola Saraki; PDP BoT member Ben Nwoye Obi; and retired Navy Commodore Olabode Ibiyinka George.

Others include former Minister of Information Jerry Gana; former Niger State Governor Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu; Chairman of the PDP Ministers’ Forum, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki; and former Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Iyom Josephine Nwogo Anenih, among others.

The Board of Trustees (BoT) is also considering postponing the planned National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, originally scheduled for Tuesday. According to sources, this delay would allow more time for resolving internal conflicts and preserving party unity.

“They might push the NEC meeting back to give more time to settle these conflicts,” the source added.

The internal strife took a turn for the worse on Sunday when Wike withdrew from reconciliation efforts and publicly attacked party leaders, further fueling confusion within the PDP ranks.

The shutdown of Wadata Plaza, a long-standing symbol of the PDP’s political dominance and history, has also raised significant concerns over the party’s financial management and operational competence.

As the PDP reconvenes (Tuesday) tomorrow, all eyes are on the outcomes of the caucus meeting, which could prove pivotal in determining the party’s ability to restore internal cohesion and reassert itself as a credible force in Nigeria’s political landscape.

The situation remains fluid, and the PDP has promised to brief the public with full details once Tuesday’s deliberations conclude.