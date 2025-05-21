PDP open to coalition driven by political parties, not individuals — Senate Caucus

PDP flags

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE Senate caucus of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has dismissed speculations of the party’s imminent collapse, saying it remained very strong and would be competitive before 2026.

Addressing journalists in Abuja yesterday, the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro, who affirmed that the party remained united, despite recent challenges, said contrary to insinuations that the PDP was in shreds and on the verge of collapse, the party was waxing stronger.

Moro, who disclosed that the caucus was not averse to the idea and ideals of coalition, warned that such coalition should be driven by political parties and not individuals.

He, however, acknowledged that internal disagreements existed in the party but insisted that they were being addressed.

Moro said every party had its fair share of conflict and urged members to remain resolute and loyal to the party, while also criticisingwhat he described as the premature celebration of a drift toward a one-party state which poses a threat to Nigeria’s democracy.

Expressing optimism about the party’s future, he praised the efforts of the reconciliation committee, led by former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, noting its capacity to resolve lingering internal disputes within the party.

“Rising from its meeting, the Senate caucus of Peoples’ Democratic Party issues the following statement to assure its members that contrary to insinuations that the party is in shreds and on the verge of collapse, the party remains strong and will continue to wax stronger.

‘’The PDP Senate caucus observes that the current conflicts in the PDP is not unique to the party as all the other parties, such as the All Progressives Congress, APC, the Labour Party, LP, New Nigeria Peoples’ Party, NNPP, Social Democratic Party, SDP, etc have their own share of crisis and conflicts. “The Senate caucus of the PDP, therefore, urges all our teaming members to remain resolute in their commitment, dedication, and loyalty to the party.

‘’The caucus believes that the series of activities lined up by the leadership of the party will throw up a new lease of life and leadership in the party that will make it competitive in future elections.

“The Senate caucus of the PDP states further that the beauty of democracy is in the existence of robust opposition to keep the ruling party in check to ensure good governance. Celebrating of the emasculation of other parties and tilting towards a one party state will not advance the cause of democracy.

“The Senate caucus of the PDP states that it is not averse to the idea and ideals of coalition. The caucus observes the synthesization of ideas and creating a harmony of ideals will further the beauty of democracy.

‘’However, the caucus advises that any such coalition should be driven by political parties and not individuals.

“As the biggest of all the opposition parties, the PDP’s umbrella is big enough to accommodate all persons desirous of coalition. The People’s Democratic Party, therefore, should drive the coalition if and when it becomes necessary.

“Finally, the Senate caucus of the PDP states emphatically that the party is a big brand that is competitive. In all nooks and crannies of Nigeria, there are PDP members. The caucus asserts that out of the throes of the current conflicts in the party will arise a renewed vibrant party that will give Nigeria an alternative to the current ruling party.

“The caucus, therefore, urges all members of the party to rededicate, recommit and demonstrate steadfast and unwavering loyalty to the party to provide a safeguard for democracy in Nigeria,’’ Senator Moro said.

Present at the briefing were Deputy Minority Leader, Senator Olalere Oyewumi, PDP, Osun West, former Deputy Senate Leader, Senator Abdul Ningi, PDP, Bauchi; Senator Seriake Dickson, PDP, Bayelsa West; Senate Minority Whip, Senator Osita Ngwu, PDP, Enugu West; and Senator Ibrahim Dankwambo, PDP, Gombe North.

Others are Senator Khakid Mustapha, PDP, Kaduna North; Senator Austin Akobundu; Senator Peter Jiya, PDP, Niger South; Senator Aminu Iya Abbas, PDP, Adamawa Central; Senator Ogoshi Onawo, PDP, Nasarawa South, among others.