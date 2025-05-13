PDP cries foul over fake Anambra election report

PDP flags

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed concern over a misleading report published by a national daily (not Vanguard), warning that it could cause confusion ahead of the Anambra State governorship election scheduled for 8 November 2025.

In a statement on Tuesday, the PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, clarified that the report in question contained inaccuracies regarding the party’s internal procedures.

Ologunagba emphasised that the nomination of the party’s gubernatorial candidate, Ezenwafor Jude C., was duly processed and endorsed by the Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Iliya Damagum, and the Acting National Secretary, Architect Setonji Koshoedo.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Nomination Form for the PDP candidate in the Anambra State governorship election was signed by the duly authorised signatories of the Party: the Acting National Chairman, Amb. Iliya Damagum, and the Acting National Secretary, Arch. Setonji Koshoedo,” Ologunagba stated.

The party further explained that the recent Supreme Court judgment affirming the primacy of political parties over their internal affairs enabled the NWC to instruct the Deputy National Secretary to serve in the capacity of National Secretary, in accordance with Section 36(2) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).

Documents obtained by Vanguard confirmed that the PDP had formally notified the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of its resolution to appoint Koshoedo as Acting National Secretary and had submitted the requisite nomination forms for its Anambra governorship candidate. These forms; EC-9, EC-9B, and EC-13B were co-signed by Damagum and Koshoedo, with INEC having completed the nomination process based on the submitted documents.

“The NWC urges all members of the PDP, the media, and the general public to disregard the said report, as well as the fake letter being circulated on social media,” Ologunagba added.

The NWC also reassured stakeholders of the integrity of its internal processes and called for unity as preparations continue for the forthcoming National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting and National Convention.

“While reaffirming the credibility of our internal procedures, the NWC urges all members of the PDP to remain resolute and focused, particularly as our Party prepares for the NEC meeting and the National Convention,” he added.