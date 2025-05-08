PDP braces for 2027 electoral showdown with key internal reforms

PDP flags

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has intensified its efforts to reorganise and strengthen internal structures in preparation for the 2027 general elections.

Key measures include the appointment of the Edo State Caretaker Committee, as well as preparations for the forthcoming National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting and National Convention.

Acting on behalf of the NEC, the National Working Committee (NWC) approved the establishment of the Edo State Caretaker Committee in line with Section 29(2)(b) of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended). The committee, chaired by Dr Tony Aziegbemi, is mandated to oversee the party’s affairs in Edo State for a period not exceeding three months.

Other members of the committee include Hon. Harrison Omagbon, Hon. Fidel Igenegbale, Hon. Chris Nehikhare, Tony Anenih Jnr., Archbishop Anthony Okosun, Hon. Segun Saiki, Adezat Kuburat Ibrahim, Augustine Edosomwan, and Hon. Henry Duke Tenebe, who will serve as Secretary.

According to reliable sources within the party, the NWC has urged all PDP members in Edo State to remain united and fully support the Caretaker Committee in ensuring the party’s stability and progress.

The PDP has also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, and the media to take note of the committee’s appointment.

In a similar vein, the Acting National Secretary of the PDP, Hon. Setonji Koshoedo, convened a strategic meeting with party staff aimed at revitalising and reinforcing the party’s workforce.

Koshoedo reaffirmed his dedication to advancing the NWC’s agenda of reunification, rebuilding, and repositioning the PDP as a strong and effective opposition.

“We are committed to energising party structures at all levels, from the grassroots to the national stage, to strengthen the PDP’s influence in Nigeria’s political landscape,” Koshoedo stated during the meeting.

He also briefed staff on preparations for the NEC meeting scheduled for 27 May 2025, which is expected to address key matters such as zoning arrangements for national offices in advance of the National Convention, slated for 28 to 30 August 2025.

Koshoedo, who assumed the role of Acting National Secretary following the NWC’s directive, assured that the party is taking strategic steps to restore order and chart a winning course towards the 2027 elections.

“The NWC is making decisive moves to put the party on a winning path ahead of the 2027 general elections,” he affirmed.

He further urged staff to align with the NWC’s vision and collaborate fully in implementing the party’s directives.

In addition, the Acting National Secretary, alongside the National Financial Secretary, Hon. Daniel Woyengikuro, and other management staff, conducted an inspection of facilities at the PDP National Secretariat in Abuja.

The inspection covered the NEC hall, security infrastructure, power installations, and other essential utilities, with a view to ensuring a conducive environment for the upcoming NEC meeting and other party functions.

“The NWC remains committed to the smooth operation of the Secretariat and to ensuring a seamless NEC meeting, as well as the successful execution of other party activities,” Koshoedo assured following the inspection.