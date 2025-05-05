Pate opens WHX Lagos, WHX Labs Lagos 2025

… As top health experts rub minds

By Chioma Obinna

To further reshape Africa’s healthcare and laboratory science landscape, WHX Lagos and WHX Labs Lagos 2025 will hold from June 2–4, 2025, at the Landmark Centre, Lagos.

The event will be officially opened by Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Prof Muhammad Ali Pate, signaling high-level government support for West Africa’s most influential healthcare convergence.

Formerly known as Medic West Africa and Medlab West Africa, the rebranded platforms—now WHX Lagos and WHX Labs Lagos—herald a new era of integrated, pan-African health dialogue, following more than a decade of established industry trust.

“This edition of the annual health conference and exhibition builds on a strong foundation of industry trust and international relevance,” said Tom Coleman, Director of WHX Lagos and WHX Labs Lagos.

“We are especially excited about this year’s speaker lineup, which reflects our commitment to curating a diverse, cross-sectoral dialogue led by some of Africa’s most respected thought leaders and innovators.”

Now in its 12th year, the event is expected to draw a broad spectrum of stakeholders from policymakers and clinicians to investors, scientists, and tech innovators—all converging to shape the future of healthcare in Africa through dialogue, innovation, and partnership.

The conference will feature a powerful array of speakers, including Professor Nicaise Ndembi of the International Vaccine Institute; Dr. Mories Atoki, CEO of the African Business Coalition for Health; Dr. Anthony L. Fortune, Assistant Minister of Health for Vital Statistics, Liberia; and Timi Omole, Executive Director of the International Association of Public Health Logisticians.

Adding cultural influence to the agenda is renowned Nigerian actor and entrepreneur Joke Silva, and medical influencer , Dr. Egemba Chinonso, popularly known as Aproko Doctor.

On the laboratory science front, WHX Labs Lagos will host a suite of top experts including virology legend Professor Oyewale Tomori, Dr. Donald Ofili, Acting Registrar/CEO of the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN); and Akyala Ishaku, Director of the Global Health and Infectious Diseases Centre.

“This year’s edition is designed to spark meaningful conversations, actionable insights, and impactful outcomes,” said Rubina D’Souza, Conference Director.

“From digital health to diagnostics and investment, our agenda is not only inclusive—it’s visionary.”

The event has received endorsements from a robust roster of strategic partners, including the Healthcare Federation of Nigeria, Private Sector Health Alliance of Nigeria, ABCHealth, and the West African Institute of Public Health.

As West Africa navigates new realities in public health and innovation, WHX Lagos and WHX Labs Lagos are poised to remain at the forefront—bridging gaps, fostering partnerships, and unlocking the continent’s healthcare potential.