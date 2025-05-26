Over 42 killed in fresh armed herders attack in Benue communities

…Gov. Alia says the attack was barbaric and backs the ‘quit notice’ issued to armed herders by Benue traditional rulers.

…this is genocide – Gwer West LG Chairman

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Over 42 persons, including a police officer, have been reportedly murdered by suspected armed herdsmen in a fresh attack on communities in the Gwer West Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State.

This came less than 24 hours after a priest was shot in the area by the marauders and the occupants of his house whisked away by the invaders.

According to sources in the area, the attack started Saturday evening at the Aondona community, where over 20 persons were killed, and spilt over to Ahumbe, Tyolaha and Tse Orbiam, close to a military checkpoint, where over 22 persons were murdered by the marauders.

He said, “The invasion spilt over to Ahume, where the marauders killed over 10 residents, including a two-year-old baby, in their sleep. They also sacked Tyolaha and the Tse-Ubiam community, where five and seven persons were killed, respectively.”

Lamenting the development, the Chairmain of Gwer West LGA, Mr. Victor Ormin described the attack as a genocide.

The Chairman said, “It is a pathetic situation. As we speak, we are still recovering corpses, and over 30 dead bodies have been recovered so far between Sunday and Monday.

“The incident in the Aondona community happened around 5pm on Saturday till dawn, and the one in Ahume was at 4am early in the morning on Sunday.

“Aondona community is the home of the former First Lady of this state, Mrs Eunice Ortom; this is the village of the Tor Gwer; this is the village of the Catholic Bishop of Makurdi, Most Revd Wilfred Anagbe. This is too much for me to condone.

“On Saturday also, Tse-Ubiam was attacked; this is just beside the military checkpoint, just about three kilometres from Naka.

“I buried five people yesterday (Sunday), and five others were taken to the mortuary on Saturday. Now we are talking about 40 or more people. This is genocide.”

The Chairman pointed out that “the soldiers stationed in the area will tell you straight that they do not have the mandate to act on this; they can only engage these people when they fire at them. They told me practically that even the governor does not have the powers to order them on this. It is only the president of the country, and that is very clear.

“We are not saying that the military are incompetent; the soldiers are waiting for the orders and the mandate to do what they have to do, which have not been given.”

The angry chairman who in a viral video threatened to quit his position disclosed that “a mobile policeman, identified as Magaji, was killed yesterday (Sunday). He had dedicated his whole life to service; he was always at that junction along Naka Road, whether he had bullets or not.

“Yesterday (Sunday), when they came, they said he finished his ammunition and was scouting for people to leave, and Magaji was killed yesterday. This is genocide.”

Reacting to the development, Governor Hyacinth Alia, who expressed outrage over the incident, described the attacks as barbaric.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, the governor backed the directive by traditional rulers in the state ordering armed herdsmen to quit the state.

Part of the statement read, “These barbaric criminals masquerading as herders whose actions reveal a blatant disregard for human life and the sanctity of our communities; their cowardice in attacking innocent individuals, especially our innocent natives, will not be tolerated.”

“In light of this tragedy, the Governor reaffirms his commitment to the safety and security of the people of Benue State. He stands resolute with the traditional institution, which has recently mandated the immediate evacuation of criminal herders and their accomplice terrorists from Benue lands.

“The Governor further calls on the security apparatus to intensify their efforts in safeguarding our communities, saying it is imperative that these criminal elements and their accomplices are apprehended and dealt with swiftly and justly in accordance with the laws of our land.”

He adds that, “as we continue to mourn the loss of our brothers and sisters, our very peace loving natives, let us unite in our resolve to eradicate the scourge of violence and ensure that our communities are safe havens for all.”