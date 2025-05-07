Over 400 residents receive free healthcare during medical outreach in Delta

By Esther Onyegbula

In a major push to improve grassroots healthcare access, more than 400 residents of Irri, in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State, received free medical services during a large-scale outreach organised by the Okeoghene Samuel Eterigho Sickle Cell Awareness Foundation on April 27, 2025.

L-R: Dr. Esisiore Ighotevwe, Medical Doctor, Group Christian Medical Centre; Erezi Eterigho, Founder, Okeoghene Samuel Eterigho Sickle Cell Awareness Foundation; Dr. Rotu Rugba, Medical Doctor, Central Hospital Warri; Dr. Oniovosa Akporhonor, Medical Doctor, Group Christian Medical Centre; Dr. Caring Akporhonor, Medical Doctor, Central Hospital Warri; Dr. Victory Ukato, Medical Doctor, Central Hospital Warri, at the Okeoghene Samuel Eterigho Sickle Cell Awareness Foundation free medical outreach in Delta State, recently.

The medical outreach, held in commemoration of World Oke Day, a day set aside to raise awareness about sickle cell disease, offered a wide range of healthcare services, including blood pressure and sugar level checks, malaria and HIV tests, eye screenings with free reading glasses, and the distribution of free medication. Patients requiring further medical attention were also referred to hospitals for continued care.

Health education sessions were also part of the programme, aimed at increasing awareness about preventive care, with a strong emphasis on the burden of sickle cell disease in Nigeria.

Founder of the Foundation and proprietress of Giantsteps Trasjo School, Erezi Eterigho, described the initiative as part of a growing commitment to bridge the gap in healthcare access for underserved communities. “Witnessing the profound impact of this outreach on the lives of the people in Irri fills us with immense gratitude. We are driven by a deep sense of responsibility to enhance quality of life,” she said, expressing appreciation to donors, medical professionals, and volunteers.

Now in its fourth year, the outreach has positively impacted more than two million people across Delta State and beyond. According to organisers, the growing scale of the outreach underscores the need for more collaborative efforts between government, private institutions, and civil society in addressing healthcare gaps, particularly in rural areas.

Several beneficiaries of the Irri outreach expressed gratitude for the timely intervention.

Speaking at the event, one of the beneficiaries, Ukpozi Diploma, shared heartfelt gratitude. “I’m really grateful for what the foundation has done for us, especially me,” he said. “It’s not easy for someone to sacrifice time, money, and other resources to come and attend to people’s medical needs. It’s a great relief to the people of Isoko as a whole. I truly appreciate the organisers.”

The Okeoghene Samuel Eterigho Sickle Cell Awareness Foundation, established in 2022, continues to focus on sickle cell awareness, preventive healthcare, and medical support for vulnerable populations. With the success of the latest outreach, the foundation reaffirmed its commitment to scaling up its efforts in future editions.