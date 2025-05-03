Our new mobile app offers software development training — Olugbenga Taiwo

In a major boost for tech education, Charis Intelligence, one of Nigeria’s leading software engineering firms and coding schools, is set to launch a groundbreaking mobile learning app designed to train aspiring software developers across Nigeria and beyond. The app, which will be available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store starting July 1, 2025, promises to deliver high-quality, flexible tech education directly to users’ smartphones.

The platform is designed to make software development training more accessible, offering self-paced courses in Front-End Development, Back-End Development, Fullstack Engineering, and Mobile App Development. Whether a complete beginner or an experienced coder, learners will benefit from interactive lessons, real-world projects, and AI-powered assistance—all optimized for mobile learning.

A standout feature of the app is its AI-powered learning assistant, which provides real-time coding support and personalized guidance. Users will also enjoy secure login via biometric authentication (fingerprint or facial recognition), flexible payment options (including local currencies and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum), and progress tracking with certification upon course completion. Additionally, the app includes a community feature, allowing learners to connect with mentors and peers for collaboration and support.

Olugbenga Taiwo, Founder of Charis Intelligence, emphasized the app’s potential to revolutionize tech education in Africa. “This app is a game-changer for how tech education is delivered in Africa,” he said. “By integrating AI support, secure biometrics, and crypto-friendly payments, we’re giving more people the power to learn, create, and transform their futures—no matter where they are.”

Charis Intelligence has already made a significant impact in Nigeria’s tech space, having trained numerous software engineers and developed digital solutions for startups, businesses, and NGOs. The new mobile app aligns with the company’s broader mission to equip a new generation of tech professionals with the skills needed to thrive in the global digital economy.

With the official launch just weeks away, tech enthusiasts and aspiring developers are eagerly anticipating the app’s release, which is expected to further democratize access to world-class software engineering education.