Osinachi’s husband sentence: Conversation on implications, hope and healing

Gender-based violence resulting in death is a heavy burden that every nation grapples with, yet, each country approaches the issue in its own way. Legal frameworks and advocacy efforts are making strides to combat this pervasive problem. However, one must ask, does domestic violence have to culminate in death of both parents? What about the innocent children who bear the brunt of such tragedies?

In this context, we reflect on the recent sentencing of Peter Nwachukwu, the husband of the late gospel singer, Osinachi, who was convicted of culpable homicide in connection with her death on April 8, 2022. This case has sparked a vital conversation among gender advocates regarding the implications of such a verdict and what it signifies for the fight against domestic violence.

By Funmi Ajumobi

If there’re no serious consequences for GBV, it will not stop — Ebere Ifendu, Legal Practitioner and President, Women in Politics Forum

Marriage is not a do or die relationship. I am a strong advocate of run as fast as your legs can take you and live for your children. Osinachi’s husband didn’t consider the children. There is no sentiments about sentencing him to death. He got what he deserved.

It’s a lesson for everyone. Women should learn to leave an abusive relationship and the society should stop making it difficult for women by putting unnecessary pressure on them to remain in marriage when they are abused. Sadly, all the people who encouraged her to stay back won’t be affected now. May God protect her children.

Of what use is he to his children, after killing their mother? Have you thought about the resentment that comes with his actions? Anyone that kills another must die. Almost every day we hear stories of femicide, if there’s no serious consequences for this, it will not stop.

It is more important to stay alive than bother with what society will think — Dudu Maduga, Labour Party National Woman Leader

We need to start teaching our little boys to respect and protect women. Those who abuse women learnt early in life that women have no value, and they grew up with that understanding that was picked from home and society. So, we need to start from the little ones.

We also need to let women know it is okay to step out of a marriage to protect oneself. Did God not say love your wife as Christ loves the church and sacrificed himself for her? The religious leaders should be engaged to stop telling women to remain in abusive marriages. Women should be encouraged to leave when their lives are threatened.

It is more important to stay alive than to bother with what society will think. That is why women need to be up and doing so they won’t think they cannot take care of themselves or their children without a man.

I don’t support GBV in any form and have been fighting it long before I became National Women Leader through my NGO in Gombe.

Government should make leadership and governance inclusive to prevent, not to manage violence — Ene Ede, Veteran Activist and Advisor

I feel so sad. Gender Based Violence trauma is preventable. It is not like any other form of trauma. It is not like insurgency, It is not like kidnapping nor banditry etc. Being the coordinator of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act in Nigeria for Nigeria, I was an interface among different stakeholders. It broadened my scope on the barrier and how it can be prevented. I can say boldly that it is the political will that is lacking. We should make leadership and governance inclusive to prevent and not to manage violence.

We don’t have structure on ground because if Osinachi had wanted to leave her husband’s house, even FCT does not have a standard trauma resolution place that can cater to the needs of the people. I’m saying this because when my only biological child died, I almost died at home and that was why I had to travel abroad. Trauma is killing and so trauma resolution is so important. We don’t bother about it despite the fact that it is clearly written in our Mental Health Act 2019. That is why I’m committed to supporting people to get out of emotional draining. I demanded a safe space to go and take some rest, but none was available. No political will to do some basic things. No structure of support for people going through violence, no resources allocated to people who are going through violence. Proving that you have been violated is not very easy. The stigma is there and we are not naming and shaming.

For the children of Osinachi, we need to do massive action; medical, welfare, scholarship and counseling. They need Psychologists, they need psychotherapists, and they need Psychiatrists. They also need experts in emotional psychology trauma who will talk to them so that this thing doesn’t grow with them. That is why some take arms against the state. We need to see how we can protect children more from parents who are violent or the children who are in a violent environment.

Religious wise, faith based organizations should balance their teachings and give space for advocates to talk to members. Members go through trauma and some of them just result into prayers alone. Osinachi would have lived. We have so much awareness and enlightenment to do.

Sentencing underscores the position of our laws which Nigerians consent to — Hon. Taiwo Oluga, Commissioner, National Assembly Service Commission Gender-based violence (GBV)

is a complex issue deeply rooted in societal norms, cultural beliefs, and religious interpretations. Fear of unknown consequences, such as divine retribution, economic deprivation, children issues and many others can trap victims in abusive relationships.

The recent sentencing of Osinachi’s husband underscores the position of our laws which we as Nigerians consent to, to regulate our conducts with respect to issues like this. Life is sacred and right to it is fundamental as provided by the constitution. No one has the right to take the life of another person. The whole saga is unfortunate and painful and it calls for improved efforts to promote conjugal tolerance because of the peculiarity of marital relationships.

Children often suffer long-term effects from witnessing or experiencing violence between their parents. But the law has made provisions for situations like this and am sure relevant agencies of government that have been part of the event would do the needful to take care of every interests, particularly that of the children as in this case.

What should be our major concern now is preventing or reducing this kind of act prevalent in our modern society.

Therefore, let’s continue to canvas education and awareness campaigns to challenge harmful cultural and religious beliefs. Strengthening of laws and support systems for victims. Provision of accessible resources and shelters for survivors. Encouraging couples, families, religious leaders, and community leaders to promote healthy relationships.

It is painful but crucial reminder that domestic violence is never justified by religion, culture and tradition — Mimido Achapa, Executive Director, Women’s Right to Education Programme & Co-convener Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room

The case of Osinachi had a widespread conversation around religion, culture and violence against women in Nigeria. The sentencing on her husband underscores the severity of the abuse and the long-delayed consequences. The case shines the light on the deep-rooted fear and silence women endure which are often driven by religion that discourages divorce regardless of abuse, cultural laws that stigmatizes women who leave their marriages, fear of judgment from society and religious leaders who see leaving marriage as a spiritual failure and economic independence making it hard for women to walk away.

Must it get to the point of killings? No. It is systemic failures that make it almost inevitable unless reforms are built via a few actions like faith leaders speaking clearly and consistently against abuse and affirming that God does not endorse suffering in silence.

Legal protection support system must be put in place so that women can trust the system. There should be community accountability. Friends, family and church members must speak up and not look away when a woman cries out. There should be counseling and safe shelter particularly for women.

On what happens to the children, Osinachi and her husband had four children and the children were taken in by Osinachi’s family, particularly her sister. There were calls from civil societies and government agencies to provide psychosocial support and education for the children. The ministry of women affairs was involved early to ensure their welfare during the time Pauline Tallen was the minster. The trauma they have endured, witnessing the abuse and losing their mother requires long time care, therapy and stability.

This is a painful but crucial reminder that domestic violence is never justified by religion, culture and tradition. The silence around abuse especially in religious circles must end.

