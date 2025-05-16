Oshoffa’s Transition at 40: Group calls for prayers, unity

By Olayinka Latona

True Word in Season, a spiritual group within the Celestial Church of Christ (CCC), has urged Christians to remain united in both spiritual and physical solidarity to move the nation forward.

The call was made by the group’s founder, Brother Samuel Bolaji, during a press conference held at the church’s national headquarters, Archdiocese, Makoko, Lagos.

The event also marked the announcement of activities commemorating the 40th anniversary of the transition of CCC founder, Prophet Samuel Oshoffa.

According to Bolaji, who is also the convener of the event, unity in the body of Christ can be achieved when believers love one another and follow the scriptures in truth. He referenced the words of Jesus Christ: “Those who worship Him must do so in spirit and in truth.”

Themed “Oshoffa the Sent, the Enigmatic Man,” the anniversary celebration is set to begin with the media briefing and will feature 116 days of testimonies, Bible quizzes, retreats and seminars, a “Night for Legends,” a juvenile choir music competition, and a documentary on the life and legacy of the founder.

Bolaji emphasized that the essence of the anniversary is to reveal the legacies of Prophet Oshoffa to future generations. “This is aimed at bridging the gap between the present and upcoming generations and bringing to public consciousness the identity and impact of the founder,” he stated.

During a special presentation titled “Music and its Effect on the Generation—40 Years After Papa SBJ,” Brother Seyi Solagbade and Sister Mawuyon Ogun urged Celestial choristers to return to the foundational musical culture of the CCC, which is centered on soul-winning.

Speaking on the juvenile choir music competition, Sister Ogun announced that a $2,000 prize would be awarded to the winning choir. “To commemorate this landmark year, we have lined up a series of events to celebrate Papa like never before. This includes the first-ever international juvenile choir music competition. Over 20 juvenile choirs will participate in a thrilling contest, going through weeks of mentorship, leading up to the grand finale on May 27, 2025, at the MUSON Centre, where the winning choir will receive $2,000,” she explained.

Celestial Church Not Fetish — Bolaji

During the press conference, Brother Samuel Bolaji addressed public misconceptions about the Celestial Church of Christ, clarifying that the CCC is not fetish and that there is no trace of idolatry in its doctrines or mode of worship.

“A lot of people joined this church after the death of Baba Oshoffa, having been shown and instructed in their dreams to attend,” Bolaji said. “Idol worshippers came to this church when they witnessed the miracles, signs, and wonders God is performing here. As the Bible says in 1 John 2:19: ‘They went out from us, but they were not of us; for if they had been of us, they would have continued with us; but they went out that they might be made manifest, that none of them were of us.’”

He explained that those involved in negative practices under the guise of the Celestial Church were never truly converted but simply took advantage of the situation. “Some of these people are members but not yet converted from their previous backgrounds. Until they get genuinely converted, the perception will remain. But despite these negative views, the Spirit of God continues to bring souls into this church and reveal the truth to them.”

Bolaji concluded emphatically: “The whole truth is that the CCC is not fetish. There is no iota of idolatry in our doctrines or mode of worship.”