Ondo: Self-acclaimed monarch, four others arrested over illegal installation

— To be arraigned in Court

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Police detectives in Ondo State have arrested Adekolajo Aladeseyi, a self-acclaimed traditional ruler, for allegedly installing himself as the Olujare of Ijare in the Ifedore Local Government Area without proper authorization.

Aladeseyi was arrested alongside four other chiefs on the orders of the state government.

According to reports, the unauthorized installation took place on April 17, 2025, with plans for Aladeseyi to undergo a 30-day traditional rite before police intervened.

The Olujare stool, a first-class kingship position, became vacant following the death of Oba Adebamigbe Oluwagbemigun four years ago.

The Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Olutokunbo Afolabi, confirmed the arrest, stating that it was necessary to prevent a breakdown of law and order in the community.

Afolabi explained that Aladeseyi’s installation did not follow any legal process, nor did it have the approval of the local government or the state government.

Four other suspects were also taken into custody alongside the self-proclaimed monarch.

The police commissioner noted that the suspects would be charged to court in accordance with the law.

It should be recalled that some kingmakers in the community had earlier raised objections to Aladeseyi’s selection and installation, describing the process as fraudulent.