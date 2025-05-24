Ondo Guber 2024: Election tribunal fixes June 4 for judgment

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Ondo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Akure has fixed June 4, 2025, for the delivery of its judgment on petitions challenging the outcome of the November 16, 2024 governorship election.

The petition was filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, seeking to nullify the victory of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who was declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The three-member panel, led by Justice Benson Ogbu, announced the judgment date after all parties adopted their final written addresses. Other members of the panel include Justices Daurabu Sikkam and Imelda Etiape.

The PDP and its candidate, represented by counsel Ishaka Dikko (SAN) and Bankole Akomolafe, argued that the election was marred by substantial non-compliance with the Electoral Act, and urged the Tribunal to invalidate the Certificate of Return issued to Governor Aiyedatiwa.

Other opposition parties, including the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and the African Democratic Congress (ADC), also filed petitions challenging the conduct and outcome of the election. The SDP was represented in part by Prince Adewole Adebayo, who also alleged widespread electoral irregularities.

In contrast, the respondents—Governor Aiyedatiwa, his deputy Dr. Olayide Adelami, INEC, and others—represented by senior lawyers including Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) and Tayo Oyetibo (SAN), urged the Tribunal to dismiss the petitions, arguing that the election was free and fair, with no substantial evidence of malpractice.

They maintained that the petitioners failed to produce credible witnesses or evidence to support claims of irregularities.

Justice Benson Ogbu announced that the Tribunal would deliver its ruling on June 4, 2025, marking a critical date in the ongoing legal contest over the Ondo State governorship seat.