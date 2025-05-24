Ondo gov election tribunal to deliver judgment June 4

Gov Aiyedatiwa

The Ondo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has fixed June 4 to deliver judgment in the petitions filed against the Nov. 16 governorship election in the state.

The three-man panel headed by Justice Benson Ogbu announced the date on Saturday in Akure after all parties adopted their final written addresses.

Other members of the tribunal are Justice Imelda Etape and Justice Sikka Duarabo.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the tribunal, which began sitting on Jan. 31, 2025, received five petitions challenging the outcome of the election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, winner of the election.

The five petitioners are seeking the nullification of the election on the grounds of non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

The petitioners are: Action Alliance and its candidate, Mr Abdullahi Olowokere; and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and its candidate, Chief Bamidele Akingboye.

Others are: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Mr Agboola Ajayi; the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) and its candidate, Kolawole Ogunfeyimi; and African Democratic Congress (ADC) and its candidate, Mr Adeyemi Nejo.

The respondents are: APC, Aiyedatiwa and his running mate, Mr Olayide Adelami; and INEC.

Mr Ishaka Dikko and Bankole Akomolafe, the PDP’s counsel, argued that the election was marred by substantial non-compliance with the Electoral Act and asked the tribunal to void Aiyedatiwa’s certificate of return.

On the other hand, Aiyedatiwa, his deputy, Adelami and the INEC enjoined the tribunal to dismiss the petitions.

The respondents, represented by Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, Mr Tayo Oyetibo, SAN, and Mr Charles Edosomwan, urged the tribunal to dismiss the petitions for lack of merit. (NAN)