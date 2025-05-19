Ondo APC mourns murdered chairman, asks security agencies to smoke out killers

Ondo map

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The All Progressive Congress in Ondo state has mourned its chairman, Nelson Adepoyigi, who was murdered by kidnappers after collecting N5 million ransom.

It’s Director, Media & Publicity, Steve Otaloro, expressed sorrow and concern over the tragic incident.

Recall that the ward chairman in Ose council area of the state, was abducted in front of his residence in lfon town last week Monday.

His abductors demanded N5 million as ransom before he would be released.

But, while the ransom bearers visited them as agreed, they were seized, and the kidnappers increased the ransom to N30 million.

The kidnappers later murdered the chairman and released the two ransom bearers unhurt.

Otaloro, in a statement in Akure, said ,”We are still awaiting an official position from the relevant security agencies regarding the kidnapping and the allegations surrounding Mr. Adepoyigi’s death.

“As a party, we are deeply troubled by the news of his abduction, which has shattered the peace of our community.

“We continue to pray for his safety and hope that he is still alive.

Otaloro added that ” We urge the security authorities to intensify their search efforts in the forested areas where the kidnappers are believed to be hiding.

“It is imperative that they act swiftly, especially as we have credible eyewitness accounts of individuals who delivered money to the kidnappers’ hideout.

“The safety of our citizens must remain a top priority, and we call on all relevant agencies to take immediate and decisive action to combat this growing threat to our communities.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Adepoyigi’s family, friends, and all those affected by this tragic situation.

“We stand united in our commitment to seek justice and ensure the safety of our people.