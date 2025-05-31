Olubadan disowns Mogaji over forged credentials

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin

By Adeola Badru

The Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, has officially disowned Mogaji Sarafadeen Abdulrasaq Adekunle Olayiwola as the Mogaji of the Otepola Ibidapo Family, Moganna Compound, Isale Bode, Ibadan, over forged credentials.

The disclaimer was announced in a release issued and signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Chief Ayoade Solomon Olugbemiga.

According to the release, following the resolution of the committee on Chieftaincy Screening and Dispute Resolution during a meeting on November 20, 2024, it was revealed that the certificate in Olayiwola’s possession was forged and declared fake.

However, it was determined that he was never installed by any traditionally constituted authority.

During a meeting of the Olubadan in Council on May 19, 2025, several misconducts attributed to Sarafadeen Adekunle Olayiwola were uncovered.

As a result, the Olubadan instructed him to cease parading as the Mogaji of the Otepola Ibidapo Family, Moganna Compound, Isale Bode Area of Ibadan.

Olubadan further warned, “Failure to desist from presenting yourself as Mogaji Otepola Ibidapo Family will attract necessary sanctions and appropriate legal action.”