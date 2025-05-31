Okporoko applaud Oborevwori’s achievements in two years

The Executive Assistant On Security Matters to Delta State Governor, Ambassador Chief Godwin Okporoko, has congratulated Governor Sherriff F. O Oborevwori for an impactful two years in office.

Okporoko, is also President General of Owahwa Sub-Clan, Ughievwen Kingdom, in Ughelli South Local Government Area, Delta State.

In a statement on Saturday, in Asaba, said, ” Sir, your two years in office have been remarkable, as you have demonstrated competence, capacity and fulfilling your campaign promises in line with the MORE Agenda”

He continued, ” Also, your administration has executed legacy and numerous projects such as roads, bridges, flyovers, some completed and others ongoing across the state. In particular is the completion of the Ughelli -Asaba Road Dualization”

” Commendably, this administration is also developing and constructing roads and building infrastructures in the riverine communities, as the people are feeling and enjoying the positive impact of the MORE Agenda”

” Your Excellency, thank you for prioritizing peace, security and safety of lives and properties, that has made Delta State the most peaceful State in Nigeria”