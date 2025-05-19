Okpebholo prioritises security, workers’ welfare – Idahosa

…Deputy Governor Inaugurates Council Hall in Ovia North-East

By Ozioruva Aliu

Benin City – The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Rt. Hon. Dennis Idahosa, has affirmed that the administration of Governor Monday Okpebholo is firmly focused on improving the welfare of workers and ensuring the security of lives and property across the state.

Idahosa made the statement on Monday during the inauguration of a newly constructed 1,000-capacity council hall, alongside staff and security vehicles at the Ovia North-East Local Government Area secretariat in Okada, the council’s administrative headquarters.

Commending the performance of the local government chairman, Hon. Igbinake Omoruyi, Idahosa praised his delivery of meaningful projects within a short period.

In a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Friday Aghedo, the deputy governor noted:

“We knew the kind of person we were entrusting with leadership in Ovia North-East. He has proven to be aligned with the vision of this administration. We are witnessing the dividends of democracy here.”

Idahosa described the council boss as a proud son of the soil who has not disappointed his people.

He added that the newly inaugurated council hall and staff bus will greatly improve the working conditions of council staff, while the provision of security vehicles will strengthen safety measures within the locality.

In his remarks, Hon. Omoruyi expressed appreciation to Governor Okpebholo for granting him the autonomy to carry out his duties effectively, a move he said made the execution of the projects possible.

Also speaking, Comrade Igbinoba Omoregbe, Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), lauded the state government for creating a conducive environment that is already producing tangible development outcomes at the grassroots.

The event was graced by several APC leaders, including Mr. Benson Edosomwan, Hon. Charity Amanyaevbo, among others, who turned out to welcome the deputy governor and celebrate the landmark achievements in the council.