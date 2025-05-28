Okpebholo offers amnesty to cultists, engages communities on new city development

Okpebholo

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – The Edo State Government has offered amnesty to secret cult members willing to renounce their affiliations and surrender illegal arms and ammunition. This announcement was made by Governor Monday Okpebholo during a meeting with leaders of Obagie, Oke-Oroma, and Amagba communities over issues of land and insecurity in the state capital.

These communities, along with neighboring areas, have been earmarked for the proposed new city project but are also known hotspots for cult-related violence and clashes.

Governor Okpebholo reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to developing the new city and announced that a technical committee would soon be inaugurated to oversee the rehabilitation of cultists and other criminally minded youths. The initiative, he said, aims to reduce violent crime, including kidnapping.

A core component of the amnesty program will include skills acquisition and empowerment schemes to help beneficiaries become productive members of society.

He assured community leaders of his support in restoring lasting peace to their areas, especially as development projects commence in their domains.

“Peace will be restored to all restive communities in the state, including Obagie, Oke-Oroma, and Amagba in Benin City,” the governor stated.

“Government is ready to listen to victims of demolition by the previous administration. Those whose properties were affected should see the Committee on Land Resolution with their documents.”

On the development of LOT ‘A’ of the new city plan, the governor said traditional sites would be protected, and those in LOT ‘B’ can present their land documents to the committee when the process begins. He also noted that land regularization would be carried out in the affected areas, allowing property owners to reclaim their lands in other LOTs.

Governor Okpebholo urged all landowners in the state to register their properties with the Edo Geographical Information System (Edo GIS).

“Survey your land and register with Edo GIS so you can obtain valid land titles,” he advised.

In response, representatives of the communities pledged their full support for the development initiatives and the improvement of local security.

Community leaders Pa. Michael Omoruyi (Obagie), Pa. Abel Emokpae (Oke-Oroma), and Ebo Amagba (Amagba) expressed appreciation to the governor for setting up the engagement committee, noting it was the first time since 2017 that the government had consulted with them on land issues.

Governor Okpebholo recently constituted the Committee on Land Resolution, chaired by Dr. Tony Ikpasaja, with Dr. Abdulwasiu Oyakhire as secretary. Other members include the Surveyor General of the State, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Physical Planning, a state counsel from the Ministry of Justice, and Dr. Felix Iyalomhen from the Office of the Speaker, Edo State House of Assembly.